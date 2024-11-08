 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Everything you need to know before buying a space heater

By
A Vornado heater on a table.
Vornado

Space heaters are a simple (and affordable way) to keep your home warm during the chilly winter months. Offered in a variety of sizes, you’ll find models designed for small offices, sprawling living rooms, and everything in between. However, space heaters are also responsible for house fires and other accidents — meaning you have to be careful with how you use them.

Before rushing out and adding a space heater to your home, here are a few things to consider. From checking available safety features and finding the right size to placing it in your home and avoiding smart plugs, here’s everything you need to know about these useful gadgets.

Recommended Videos

Check for crucial safety features

The most important feature to look for in a space heater is the tip-over switch. Products with a tip-over switch will automatically turn off when they’re knocked over, making it an indispensable safety feature. It’s rare to find products without a tip-over switch nowadays, as all the best space heaters use them.  But if you’re shopping for older devices, be sure it has one of these. If it doesn’t, the heater will pose a serious fire hazard if it gets knocked over.

Related

Additionally, check for third-party safety certifications. These typically come from the Underwriters Laboratory or Intertek Group. If they’ve been certified, they’ll have a “UL” or “ETL” logo on their packaging. Certified products have been tested to high safety standards, and you can use them confidently in your home.

Figure out what size and type you need

A Vornado heater on the floor.
Vornado

Whether you need to fill a massive studio or a cramped cubicle, there’s a space heater sized for your space. Most products will tell you the size of room they’re designed for — make sure you look at this information and find the best one for your needs. That means you won’t want to just rush out and buy whichever one has earned the best reviews online, as it might not be designed to handle the type of space where you plan to use it.

The same goes for the type of space heater. Some space heaters create direction heat, meaning they’ll push out hot air like a fan. Others are radiant and slowly warm up the entire room. Radiator-type space heaters tend to be popular choices for large spaces and all-day warmth, while directional heaters typically heat up faster.

Don’t use extension cords

Space heaters require a lot of energy, and that means they pull a lot of electricity. Because of this, most are not rated to work with extension cords and must be plugged directly into your wall outlet. Using a space heater with an extension cord could lead to electrical issues and damage to your devices.

The instruction manual should point this out to you, but it’s something to keep in mind before making a purchase. If you need to place a space heater somewhere far away from an outlet, consider shopping for models with a lengthy cable.

Don’t use the heater with smart plugs

A vintage Vornado on the floor.
Vornado

While some space heaters might be compatible with smart plugs, combining the two isn’t the best idea. The risk of accidentally toggling on a space heater while away from home is a serious fire hazard, and it’s not a risk most users will want to deal with. If you do decide to use a smart plug with a compatible space heater, you’ll need to be remarkably careful and keep a close eye on both your space heater and your mobile companion app.

Unplug the space heater when not in use

If you have pets or small children in the home, unplugging your space heater when it’s not in use is incredibly important. The last thing you need is for someone to accidentally turn on the heater or trip over its cable. Leaving a space heater plugged means you’re opening yourself up to a variety of unsupervised accidents, so it’s best to just unplug it after each use. Once the heater is unplugged, it’s virtually impossible for an accident to occur.

Be careful about where you place it

It should go without saying, but space heaters shouldn’t be placed close to flammable objects or furniture. Even if something isn’t flammable, space heaters can cause objects to melt or warp. They churn out serious heat — and it’s not uncommon for temperatures to reach well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit right next to their fans. If you have children or pets, make sure the space heater is in a place they can’t reach. In addition, it’s a good idea to periodically check the space heater to see if anyone has accidentally placed objects too close to its powerful heat waves.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Do you need a regular vacuum if you have a robot vacuum?
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra connected to plumbing.

Robot vacuums are a great addition to any home. The best products on the market are capable of vacuuming and mopping without any manual input, giving you an easy way to automate your floor-cleaning needs. Some will even empty their dustbins and wash their mops -- making them shockingly autonomous. But should you still own a regular vacuum if you have a robot vacuum? After all, robot vacuums aren't cheap, and owning both types of products might seem superfluous and expensive.

Unfortunately, robot vacuums are not yet at the point where they can clean your entire home, making it important for all families to hold on to a regular vacuum. Here's a closer look at robot vacuums and why they're not a complete replacement for your upright or cordless vacuum.
Robot vacuums can't reach all areas of your home

Read more
Blink Mini 2 vs. Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In: Which budget security camera is best for you?
The Blink Mini 2 placed on two books.

Blink and Ring are two of the best-known security companies, and they're responsible for many of the best security cameras on the market. The Blink Mini 2 and the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In are popular choices for frugal shoppers, as they carry reasonable price tags, yet offer most of the features you'd expect from a well-rounded camera. But if you only need one, which is right for you -- the Blink Mini 2 or the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In? Here's a look at both to help you decide.
Pricing and monthly fees

The Blink Mini 2 is one of the most affordable security cameras money can buy. It clocks in at just $40, though Blink often slashes its price to just $30. If you'd like to use the camera outside, you can bundle in the Weather Resistant Adapter for a total of $50.  The Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In is more expensive at $100, though with the launch of the Stick Up Cam Pro, it's typically available for $70.

Read more
Yale Keypad Touch lets you control the front door with your fingerprints
The Yale Keypad Touch installed on wooden siding.

Yale released the Approach retrofit smart lock last month -- the first-ever retrofit lock from the popular company. This month it's following up with the Yale Keypad Touch, a wireless accessory that lets you control the Yale Approach with nothing more than your fingerprints.

Because the Yale Approach smart lock doesn't include a keypad, most shoppers will want to add one to their purchase. Without a keypad, you'll be left controlling it with your smartphone. Yale previously let you bundle in the Yale Keypad with the Approach, turning it into something more akin to a traditional smart lock.

Read more