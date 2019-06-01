Digital Trends
Smart Home

FCC filing reveals mysterious new Google device, but no one knows what it’s for

Georgina Torbet
By
best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini
Google Home Mini

A new Google media device has appeared in information on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) website, but so far no one is quite sure what the device is or what it will do.

The FCC information was discovered under Google’s FCC ID by Droid Life. The device is listed only as A4RH2B, or model number H2B. It is speculated to be a Google Home device because of its similarity to previous model numbers. Per Droid Life, Google Home Mini was H0A, Google Home Max was H0B, Home Hub was H1A, and the Nest Hub Max is H2A.

The likelihood is good that the new device is either for the Google Home or Nest product lines. And there are some more clues about what it could be based on the information on the FCC site.

Firstly, this schematic of the bottom of the device appeared on the FCC information:

fcc filing google device new home 1
FCC

The rounded shape suggests it is designed to be placed on a flat surface and possibly to be visually attractive from the front and the back, which is important for a device intended to be on display in people’s homes. But the image doesn’t have any indication of scale, so the device could be of any size.

Secondly, the FCC tested the device for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities. The information reveals that the device has a lithium ion battery, suggesting it needs to be plugged in and charged because there is no internal power source. Alternatively, it could take replaceable batteries.

Another clue is in the fact that the FCC label information appears printed on the bottom of the device. Droid Life suggests this means the device may not have a screen. When a device has a screen, this information typically appears as an e-label buried somewhere within the software. This is the case with the Nest Hub Max.

Finally, in the general description part of the FCC information, the device is described as a “Media Device.” Previous devices like the Home Hub were described as “Video Streaming Device” so the new device could be something different.

Some of the suggestions for what the device could be include a portable in-car device, a home security device of some kind, or a smart remote. For now, it’s anyone’s guess what the new mystery device is for.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HBO's hit comedy Silicon Valley will end after a seven-episode sixth season
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable air conditioner roundup
Deals

Amazon cuts price on Black & Decker, Haier, Frigidaire portable air conditioners

Portable air conditioners are an increasingly popular option for affordable, space-saving ways to beat the heat. Whether its combination cooling/heating, smart features, or affordability you're after, these Amazon deals have you covered.
Posted By William Hank
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers quiet kool 70 pint dehumidifier with internal pump 2
Smart Home

Walmart drops big discounts on Frigidaire, GE, and Emerson dehumidifiers

All's fair when you're fighting high humidity levels. Anything over 50% humidity is unhealthy in homes because the moisture fosters the growth mold, mildew, and dust mites. Walmart has cut prices for high-rated dehumidifiers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 8
Smart Home

Suck it up with the best Dyson vacuums you can buy in 2019

While most Dyson vacuums are quality machines, not all Dysons are created equal. We’ve rounded up our picks for the best Dyson vacuums you can buy in 2019, from cordless stick vacs to uprights.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lg portable air conditioner deals
Deals

LG portable air conditioners get steep price cuts at Walmart

Air conditioners are usually a really expensive purchase, especially if you're trying to get your hands on a name-brand unit. However, Walmart is currently offering some really nice savings on factory reconditioned LG portable AC.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Health & Fitness

Amazon slashes prices on the entire line of Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Amazon slashed prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches for Father's Day. With its location, fitness and activity tracking, connectivity, and music features, Garmin's Fenix 5 lineup lets you mix and match colors, face sizes, and materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
new siriusxm subscribers get echo dot amazon 3rd gen
Smart Home

10 things you can do with Amazon Echo, but not Google Home

Both the Google Home and the Amazon Echo have their own sets of benefits and downsides. We’re breaking down the top 10 things the Echo can do that the Home can’t.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon lowers echo dot price adds free smart plug 3rd gen 1000x662
Smart Home

What is an Echo Dot? Here's what you need to know about Amazon's tiny smart hub

What is Echo Dot? Now in its third generation, Amazon's tiny home hub can help you order from Amazon, keep track of to-do lists, play games, get weather information and much, much more, all using the power of Alexa.
Posted By Alina Bradford
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 5 is a compact, affordable smart display coming in June

Amazon just introduced the Echo Show 5, a smart speker with a built-in 5.5-inch display. It's positioned to be the hub of your smart home. It retails for $90 and will start shipping next month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart lg and frigidaire air conditioner deals airc
Deals

Walmart drops big discounts on LG and Frigidaire window air conditioners

Walmart is currently dropping prices on Frigidaire and LG air conditioners. With discounts as much as $200 on Window units, it's a good time of year to pick up one of these cooling machines before the heat hits.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
small home appliance deals nespressio inissia titan
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price on this De’Longhi espresso and coffee machine by $64

Amazon slashed the price of Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for today's 24-hour sale. This compact single-serve espresso and coffee maker operates automatically. This barista-grade espresso machine is a stunning bargain.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2019

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
alexa cortana windows 10 listening
Smart Home

Alexa, protect my privacy. Here's how to make your Echo more secure

Alexa devices in your home have microphones to listen to what you say and cameras to record you. To beef up your Alexa security, you can take some precautions to help secure your Alexa device. Check out our guide to better Alexa security.
Posted By Erika Rawes