Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This popular standing desk is 42% off in Amazon’s 4th of July sale

Albert Bassili
Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

Sitting down for long periods can be very taxing and bad for your health,  from bad blood circulation to blood clots. As such, standing desks have become all the rage nowadays because they help avoid many of the common issues with your typical desks. Even better, height-adjustable desks give you a bit of both world, and the Fezibo Standing Desk is a great option, especially since there’s a great deal on it from Amazon right now. The cheapest and smallest size is 40 inches across and is discounted down to $210 rather than the usual $360, but you can get a version that’s 60 inches long if you like.

Why you should buy the Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

The best standing desks make life easier rather than more challenging, and since this Fezibo desk is electrically adjustable, you’re encouraged to use it rather than get lazy, which we can relate to. Going anywhere between 32.5 inches to 54 inches, you have a ton of variability, and with a digital display and buttons, it’s easy to find the exact right spot for you. Even better, you don’t need to remember what setting you had it on since it has three presets to work with, which is ideal if you also want to experiment with your height adjustment.

We also appreciate that the Fezibo desk has two hooks for you to place your bag or headphones on for extra convenience. By default, the table comes with round feet, but you also get replaceable casters that allow you to move the desk to your heart’s desire, and they’re even lockable, so you don’t have to deal with a desk that’s constantly moving. As for the overall construction, it’s made of industrial-grade steel, so it’s very firm and can handle up to 150 pounds of weight, which is impressive. There are also a couple of drawers to help with organization, a little open space for your phone, and other little knick-knacks.

Overall, the Fezibo standing desk is a great option if you want to try the healthier option of standing while you work or play games, and at just $210 from Amazon, it’s a great 4th of July deal to take advantage of. Also, be sure to grab one of these monitor deals that have a stable monitor, so you don’t accidentally knock something over.

