Digital Trends
Smart Home

Yet another home kitchen appliance explodes. This time it’s a Whirlpool fridge

Clayton Moore
By

Given the millions of dollars spent on research and development of home products, let alone the billions involved in manufacturing them and getting them to market, we sure do write about stuff exploding a lot.

This time, it was a Whirlpool refrigerator, just four months into its tenure with a family in West Palm Beach, Florida, that reportedly blew itself to bits. The explosion was so strong that it left the Whirlpool refrigerator in pieces, not only scattered throughout the kitchen but with debris blown to surrounding rooms. A neighbor who heard the blast ran inside to help the family and reported an incredibly strong odor and fumes so toxic they made his eyes sting.

“The fridge exploded and if you look at this angle right here it expanded and expanded so much it bent the metal of the stove,” said the neighbor, according to news channel WFLA8.

Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt and the fire department quickly arrived to clear the home.

We have seen regular reports of washing machines exploding, most recently a rash of Samsung washing machines blowing up, but those are due to unbalanced drums that can separate from the washing machine with enough force to crack off other parts of the machine. In 2016, Samsung and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled almost 3 million washing machines due to reports of more than 700 explosions resulting in nine injuries. Keep in mind that 20 years ago, the top speed of a washing machine was about 400 RPMs, a rate that has doubled and tripled as technology improved.

Whirlpool also isn’t unique to the troubles of a product recall. In 2016, the company recalled about 15,000 microwaves due to fire hazard. In 2016, a subsidiary of Whirlpool, Indesit, issued a safety warning that thousands of dishwashers could be a fire risk after nearly 20 customers reported outbreaks of fire due to an inherent fault with the wiring.

However, refrigerator recalls are relatively rare, the last one occurring when Samsung recalled a bunch of discontinued refrigerators in Europe and Korea.

While the results of any investigations have yet to arrive, the problem with refrigerator explosions probably come down to physics. A refrigerator, by its very nature, is designed to move heave and uses a refrigerating agent, such as freon, under pressure. Any weakness in the pressure vessel containing the refrigerant can result in a catastrophic failure, such as the fridge blowing up. Another possibility is flammable gases from external sources — fumes from paint or gasoline would do the trick — accumulating under or inside the refrigerator, where the electrical arc from the compressor or other components could ignite them and go boom.

Whirlpool issued a statement in response to the incident in West Palm Beach, saying, “Whirlpool is committed to providing safe products for consumers. We are working quickly to look into this incident.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Stranger Things' season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
SSC Tuatara walk around screen cap
Cars

See the elusive SSC Tuatara supercar show off for the camera

The SSC Tuatara was built to be the world's fastest production car, with a claimed top speed of 300 mph. Despite not quite being ready for prime time, The Tuatara made a rare public appearance at a Connecticut dealership.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Animal Crossing
Gaming

This 87-year-old grandma eats, sleeps, and breathes ‘Animal Crossing’

Is there such a thing as too much Animal Crossing? The answer to that is a resounding no, and one 87-year-old grandma knows that. She has logged a ridiculously inspiring 3,580 hours in Animal Crossing: New Leaf over the past four years.
Posted By Steven Petite
bulgaria 3d printed rib procedure at the top with support structures bottom after removing
Emerging Tech

Patient receives 3D-printed rib implant in breakthrough procedure

A patient in Bulgaria recently received one of the first 3D-printed rib transplants in a potentially lifesaving operation. The results were cheaper and materially superior to other approaches.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
british army stork drone glider feat
Emerging Tech

British Army tests autonomous glider drone for transporting supplies, soldiers

The British Army is testing out an unorthodox glider-based drone that could one day be used to resupply troops or deliver humanitarian aid in locations that would ordinarily be inaccessible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Microsoft Windows 10
Computing

Windows 10 takes the lead, surpasses Windows 7 in market share

Microsoft can rejoice as users begin moving on from Windows 7, increasing Windows 10's overall market share to 39.2 percent worldwide, and 40.86-percent among users running a variation of Windows.
Posted By Michael Archambault
windows 10 october update
Computing

Headaches continue with two new Windows 10 October 2018 Update bugs

In the latest set of bugs with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, two new issues with administrator accounts and FLAC media files have surfaced, causing headaches for some people.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla cuts prices by $2,000 to offset reduced tax credit

Tesla cut the price of the Model S, Model 3, and Model X by $2,000 to compensate for the halving of its federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750. The tax credit is being phased out because Tesla has reached 200,000 electric car sales.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Computing

AMD Ryzen 9 3800X CPU may boast 16 Cores and 4.7GHz TurboCore

With CES around the corner, we are seeing a healthy number of leaks such as the new AMD Zen 2 CPUs including Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 offerings. Stealing the show is the AMD 3800X which is promising to offer 16 cores and 32 threads in a 7nm…
Posted By Michael Archambault
Movies & TV

Netflix gives a glimpse of 'Punisher' season 2 and possibly the premiere date

The Punisher is getting a second season on Netflix, with Jon Bernthal returning to play Marvel Comics' gun-toting antihero, Frank Castle. Here's everything we know about season 2 of The Punisher so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to make wine in an instant pot mem2
Smart Home

Woman finds wedding ring in new Instant Pot, tracks down owner on social media

Instant Pots make a great Christmas gift, but one woman opened hers to discover someone else's wedding ring inside. Through the power of social media, she was able to return to the ring to its proper owner.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
cleansebot kickstarter cleaning robot 6165406
Emerging Tech

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light

CleanseBot is a smart cleaning and disinfecting robot that emits UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of germs -- without needing any nasty chemicals to do so. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google aims to dominate CES this year, triples its floor space from 2018

CES 2019 kicks off on January 8 in Las Vegas, and Google Assistant and the Google Home smart home ecosystem promise to outdo last year's massive presence when "Hey Google" ads were everywhere you looked.
Posted By Bruce Brown
new ring security lights fcc filings ringlight
Smart Home

FCC filings show Ring is working on new security lights

Two upcoming security lights being made by Ring have been revealed in documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission. The filings seem to show that the lights won't include security cameras.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
moto z3 play usb c port
Computing

USB-C to become more secure, fight malicious devices with authentication system

Computers and electronic devices with USB-C ports may have less to fear in the future as the USB Implementers Forum introduces a security system. Devices may no longer need to fear malicious flash drives or power chargers.
Posted By Michael Archambault