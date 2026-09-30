 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Flourish 1 promises to learn household chores in 30 minutes, but it’ll cost $3,555

Owners demonstrate tasks using a phone, with no coding required

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Robot, Person, Machine
Flourish

Flourish Robots has announced a $3,555 home robot that it says can learn a household task in 30 minutes. Called Flourish 1, it’s designed to handle repetitive housework after an owner shows it what to do.

The company says that includes loading the dishwasher and picking up clothes. There’s some work involved before owners can hand over those chores, though. Buying the robot also means spending time teaching it.

How does it learn household chores

Owners physically demonstrate a task using their phone and Flourish’s mobile app. No coding is required, and the company says learned jobs can be repeated and scheduled. The appeal is doing the teaching upfront, then letting the robot take over a recurring chore.

Lamp, Robot, Device
Flourish

That 30-minute estimate covers a household task, rather than an entire household’s routine. The announcement doesn’t explain how many demonstrations are needed or how the robot handles changes afterward. Shoes left in a different spot the next morning would be a useful test of how well that lesson sticks.

Which chores can it take on

Flourish’s proposed repertoire also includes wiping tables and watering plants. The company says the robot can fetch items and clear a cat litter box, giving it several potential jobs beyond picking things up off the floor.

Recommended Videos

Loading the dishwasher is an especially tempting promise for anyone whose sink never stays empty. For that job, useful testing would show which items the robot can handle safely and how often a person has to step in. Neither is established in the announcement, so the chore list remains a set of company claims.

Robot, Cleaning, Person
Flourish

What should buyers know before ordering

Preorders opened September 29 through Flourish’s website for an initial 50 units. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2026, but the announcement leaves out battery life and shipping regions. It also doesn’t identify which phones support the training app.

Waiting for clearer specifications and independent testing would give prospective buyers more to go on. At $3,555, knowing how reliably the robot finishes a chore is more useful than knowing how quickly it learns one.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
I’d start with these 5 coffee maker deals ahead of Prime Day
A full pot for under $30 or a more ambitious espresso setup, depending on how involved mornings should be
Cup, Beverage, Soda

Some mornings call for a full pot. Others leave barely enough time to insert a capsule. These five Amazon coffee maker deals cover both, plus espresso machines for anyone ready to learn and anyone who’d appreciate a little help. Prices start at $29.73.

Black+Decker 12-cup coffee maker - $29.73 (15% off)

Read more
Apple’s long-awaited smart home display hub could arrive on October 13
Apple’s smart home plans reportedly include a personalized display built around Siri AI
Apple HomePod mini 2 image from sourcecode

Apple's first smart home device will finally make its way to the market on October 13th, according to Bloomberg. The long-awaited device, which supposedly looks like an iPad-esque display with a square-format screen, has been in development for a while now, but delays linked to Siri AI kept pushing its release.

“The home hub will take the form of a roughly 6-inch square display, with versions that can be mounted on a wall or placed on a countertop,” says the report. The key premise is not too different from what Amazon already offers with the Echo Show, but there are still going to be a few key standouts.

Read more
These 4 power station deals ahead of Prime Day start at $113
From laptop top-ups to longer backup duty, spending more should buy capacity you’ll actually use.
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Charging a laptop during a camping trip is a different job from running appliances through an outage. These four Amazon power station deals cover both, starting with a compact $113 Bluetti and reaching more than 3kWh of battery capacity at the top end.

Bluetti Elite 10 Mini - $112.98 (43% off)

Read more