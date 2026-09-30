Flourish 1 promises to learn household chores in 30 minutes, but it’ll cost $3,555

Flourish Robots has announced a $3,555 home robot that it says can learn a household task in 30 minutes. Called Flourish 1, it’s designed to handle repetitive housework after an owner shows it what to do.

The company says that includes loading the dishwasher and picking up clothes. There’s some work involved before owners can hand over those chores, though. Buying the robot also means spending time teaching it.

How does it learn household chores

Owners physically demonstrate a task using their phone and Flourish’s mobile app. No coding is required, and the company says learned jobs can be repeated and scheduled. The appeal is doing the teaching upfront, then letting the robot take over a recurring chore.

That 30-minute estimate covers a household task, rather than an entire household’s routine. The announcement doesn’t explain how many demonstrations are needed or how the robot handles changes afterward. Shoes left in a different spot the next morning would be a useful test of how well that lesson sticks.

Which chores can it take on

Flourish’s proposed repertoire also includes wiping tables and watering plants. The company says the robot can fetch items and clear a cat litter box, giving it several potential jobs beyond picking things up off the floor.

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Loading the dishwasher is an especially tempting promise for anyone whose sink never stays empty. For that job, useful testing would show which items the robot can handle safely and how often a person has to step in. Neither is established in the announcement, so the chore list remains a set of company claims.

What should buyers know before ordering

Preorders opened September 29 through Flourish’s website for an initial 50 units. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2026, but the announcement leaves out battery life and shipping regions. It also doesn’t identify which phones support the training app.

Waiting for clearer specifications and independent testing would give prospective buyers more to go on. At $3,555, knowing how reliably the robot finishes a chore is more useful than knowing how quickly it learns one.