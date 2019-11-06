Did you know that Amazon’s Alexa actually has a favorite flavor of ice cream? And did you also happen to know that Wednesday, November 6, is Alexa’s birthday as well? You can celebrate Alexa’s big day with some sweet ice cream in select cities courtesy of Amazon.

The virtual assistant wants you to know that it’s her special day because for a limited time, you can swing by any of the participating ice cream truck pop-up locations below to snag your free scoop of ice cream. However, the selection is only limited to one option — Alexa’s favorite flavor, which is Mint Microchip. Hey, it’s genius when you think about it.

Even though you can wish her a happy birthday with any Alexa powered smart speaker, the cities that are offering this free scoop of ice cream are only limited to a handful. Cities participating in this special include Chicago, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, San Francisco, and more. And yes, even Amazon’s hometown of Seattle will be celebrating the occasion. Just know that ice cream will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the locations.

For the rest of us that don’t live remotely close to the locations listed below, you can wish Alexa a happy birthday by simply saying “Alexa, happy birthday” between now and November 30. We won’t spoil everything that happens when you do that, but we’ll mention that you’ll unlock a musical moment with DJ Marshmello. Finally, there are some special deals happening right now on Amazon you can check out to celebrate the birthday — like saving $30 off the cost of the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot.

Boston, Seaport District, 60 Seaport Boulevard, located in between The Grand Boston and Kings Dining and Entertainment on Seaport.

Chicago, Ben & Jerry’s – Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, located in front of the Cultural Mural near Ben & Jerry’s

Miami, Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., in the parking lot between PF Changs and TGI Fridays.

Manhattan, 7 W. 28th St.

Minneapolis, The Hub Richfield, 36 W 66th St Richfield, in the former grocery store lot close to Burger King

Nashville, The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Road, in the front of the mall across from Cheese Cake Factory

Orlando, Colonial Marketplace, 3001 E Colonial Dr., in the back of the parking lot in front of Burlington

Philadelphia, Downtown – 9th and Market, 10 S 8th St., in the parking lot across from the Burlington Coat Factory and Philadelphia Inquirer.

Redondo, Waterside at Marina Del Rey, 4700 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, in front of the Starbucks, near the flag pole

Sacramento, Barnes & Noble at Arden Fair, 1689 Arden Way, in the parking lot in front of the store

San Francisco, Stonestown Galleria, 3521 20th Ave.

Seattle, SLU Discovery Center, 101 Westlake Ave N, in the parking lot to the right of SLU Discovery Center

