 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This height-adjustable electric standing desk is 49% off at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By

Great standing desk deals aren’t as commonplace as we’d like them to be, so we’re excited to see a big discount on a Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk at Amazon. Usually priced at $250, it’s down to $140. That already sounds pretty sweet but you also get an additional 5% off by applying a coupon directly available on the site. Bringing the price down further to $133, this is a fantastic deal on a versatile standing desk. You’ll need to be quick as stock is likely to be limited.

Why you should buy the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

The best standing desks are a good addition to your home office setup as research has taught us all that standing is better than sitting down all the time. The Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk makes it easy to do while looking attractive at home. Rather than relying on a regular standing desk that needs complex adjustments, the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk’s height can be controlled using buttons. It can adjust quickly and accurately to your preset comfortable height so you’re always in control. A digital control panel means you can always check the height via the LED display with two presets possible to save at any time.

The table itself looks good as it’s made of high-class solid wood with round desk corners and holes for all your cables. There’s plenty of space too with room for your monitors, printer, physical files, keyboard, mouse, and laptop. It’s possible to adjust the height between 28.7 inches and 48.1 inches at a speed of 1 inch a second. A child safety lock means no safety issues while you use this desk. The motor can be used more than 10,000 times and is durable enough for two years of daily use — even though you’re unlikely to need to adjust it so often.

Related

As an alternative to the best computer desks, the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk works well at being both stylish and practical. It’s sure to enrich your working practices.

The Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk is usually priced at $250 but it’s currently down to $140 when you buy from Amazon. A further saving of 5% can be made when applying the coupon on the site, thereby bringing the price down to $133. A bargain for anyone keen to embrace the standing desk way of life, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This Philips Hue starter kit saves you 15% on 4 smart light bulbs
Prime Day 2022 Philips Hue deals graphic.

Add color to your home (literally) with this Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit, which is currently available with a 15% discount from Amazon. If you hurry, you'll only have to pay $169 for the bundle, for savings of $31 on its original price of $200. Stocks are quickly selling out though, so if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer, you should do so without hesitation.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit
It's the Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulb starter kit that sits on top of our list of the best smart light bulbs, but all of its benefits and features can also be found in the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit. Instead of just changing from warm white to cool white, the four 75-watt smart bulbs included in this starter kit also have access to 16 million colors. They're also very easy to install -- there's no need for any special wiring or to hire an electrician, as you can just replace the bulbs around your home with those that are included in this starter kit.

Read more
All of Amazon’s latest Echo Show smart displays are in the discount bin
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall in a kitchen.

Amazon Echo deals go beyond the brand's smart speakers, as these offers also include discounts for its Amazon Echo Show devices. These smart displays, which are powered by Amazon's Alexa, will be great additions to any home, but you need to decide what model to purchase first. Fortunately, all the latest versions are on sale from Amazon, and we've rounded them up right here to help you make the decision quickly, while the bargains are still online.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) -- $40, was $85

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display with 960 x 480 resolution that will help you maximize the capabilities of Alexa. In addition to a wide range of voice commands that work with the digital assistant, the screen will also let you see alarms and timers, watch any tutorial videos that you request, and make video calls with its 2MP camera to other Amazon Echo Show devices or smartphones with the Alexa app installed. With its compact size, the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 will fit into most spaces and surfaces.

Read more
The Aventon Abound cargo ebike is perfect for grocery trips, hauling gear, and more
Aventon Abound rider with plants and store bought items on road.

 

This content was produced in partnership with Aventon.
Ebikes or electric bikes are the next wave of sustainable and convenient transportation, merging the manual machinations of a bicycle with an electric motor to empower the average rider. Aventon is at the forefront of that innovation, offering several thoughtful models like the , or the off-road friendly with fat tires. This time around they've shifted focus a little, offering an ebike, as you might expect, but with quite a bit more utility. Called Abound, it's the company's first-ever cargo ebike that can be used to haul, well, just about anything.

Read more