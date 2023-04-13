Great standing desk deals aren’t as commonplace as we’d like them to be, so we’re excited to see a big discount on a Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk at Amazon. Usually priced at $250, it’s down to $140. That already sounds pretty sweet but you also get an additional 5% off by applying a coupon directly available on the site. Bringing the price down further to $133, this is a fantastic deal on a versatile standing desk. You’ll need to be quick as stock is likely to be limited.

Why you should buy the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

The best standing desks are a good addition to your home office setup as research has taught us all that standing is better than sitting down all the time. The Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk makes it easy to do while looking attractive at home. Rather than relying on a regular standing desk that needs complex adjustments, the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk’s height can be controlled using buttons. It can adjust quickly and accurately to your preset comfortable height so you’re always in control. A digital control panel means you can always check the height via the LED display with two presets possible to save at any time.

The table itself looks good as it’s made of high-class solid wood with round desk corners and holes for all your cables. There’s plenty of space too with room for your monitors, printer, physical files, keyboard, mouse, and laptop. It’s possible to adjust the height between 28.7 inches and 48.1 inches at a speed of 1 inch a second. A child safety lock means no safety issues while you use this desk. The motor can be used more than 10,000 times and is durable enough for two years of daily use — even though you’re unlikely to need to adjust it so often.

As an alternative to the best computer desks, the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk works well at being both stylish and practical. It’s sure to enrich your working practices.

The Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk is usually priced at $250 but it’s currently down to $140 when you buy from Amazon. A further saving of 5% can be made when applying the coupon on the site, thereby bringing the price down to $133. A bargain for anyone keen to embrace the standing desk way of life, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

