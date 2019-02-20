Digital Trends
Smart Home

GE Appliances shows off wall oven with built-in air fryer, food dehydrator

AJ Dellinger
By
ge appliances wall oven air fryer food dehydrator

The air fryer trend has been taking off in kitchens everywhere and GE Appliances is ready to get in on the trend in a new way. At the 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, the company introduced a new wall oven that comes with an air fryer built right in. The smart kitchen appliance also features a food dehydrator so you can do all of your prep work and cooking in the same place.

GE Appliances’s new Cafe and GE Profile lines of built-in wall ovens are equipped with all the equipment you could ask for out of a single appliance. The Cafe wall oven line, the company’s newest, offer customizable finishes to make sure it fits perfectly in your kitchen and has a distinct style. In addition to the air fryer and dehydrate modes that are available in the unit, it also has a 7-inch, full-color LCD touchscreen that allows you to take control of the entire cooking experience. It connects via Wi-Fi to your phone or other devices so you can control features remotely, and features scan-to-cook technology that sets the oven to the precise temperature needed for the meal you’re preparing. It makes cooking foolproof, even for a novice in the kitchen.

According to GE Appliances, the Cafe wall oven line will be available starting in April, with a 27- and 30-inch model available in single and double oven configurations. The ovens will start at $2,849.

In addition to the Cafe series, GE Appliances is also rolling out the GE Profile 7000 Series wall oven. It offers much of what the Cafe does, including air frying and dehydrating modes. It has a 7-inch LCD screen of its own that displays the oven’s controls and offers connectivity in the way of Wi-Fi and scan-to-cook technology. The Profile series also has GE Appliance’s Direct Air Convection feature for more efficient cooking and a consistent heat throughout the even, a zero-preheat mode so you can start cooking right away, and a self-clean cycle that can even clean the oven racks.

The GE Profile 7000 Series will also be available this April with a 27- and 30-inch model. Single and double wall ovens will be available, with a starting price of $2,749.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
how to pre order new amazon echo devices clock 2018
Smart Home

Amazon’s wall clock is back on the market after Bluetooth snafus

Amazon's Alexa-enabled Wall Clock was a minor disaster when it was finally released in December because of widespread Bluetooth connectivity challenges. After some tweaks, it's now back on sale for $30.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Folding smartphones hinge on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
disney plus streaming service news logo
Movies & TV

An Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series might be headed to Disney Plus

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apex legends new gun havoc energy rifle
Gaming

Apex Legends adds its first new gun, the Havoc energy rifle

Respawn added the first piece of new content to Apex Legends, the Havoc energy rifle. It's available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players. The fully automatic rifle can be modded to shoot single-shot energy beams.
Posted By Steven Petite
samsung galaxy watch active news running check heartrate women
Wearables

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active can track your blood pressure

Looking for a new fitness buddy? Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit, two new wearables with a raft of fitness-focused features that'll keep you moving and get you down the gym.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the most-anticipated phones of the year, offering a new chipset, beautiful display, and more. Now that the phone has been announced, however, you might be wondering where you can get it for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
coldsense app from zicam sickweather flu
Health & Fitness

Immune cell discovery takes us one step closer to a universal flu vaccine

A group of international researchers have made a discovery which could take us one step closer to the universal, one-shot flu vaccine that people around the world have been dreaming of.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Home Theater

The first reactions to Captain Marvel are out of this world

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Samsung Galaxy S10 hands-on
Gaming

Samsung Galaxy S10 optimizations make it great for Fortnite

Samsung's new line of Galaxy S10 devices have been optimized for gaming. All three offer improved support for the Unity engine and the S10 Plus also offers vapor chamber cooling, similar to the Xbox One X.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
widest yet fisheye lens handheld
Photography

Watch the construction of a 270-degree fisheye lens, the widest ever

Think you've seen wide fisheye lenses? Think again. A team from Lens Rentals recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a custom prototype 4.5mm fisheye lens, which captures a whopping 270-degree view.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

From folding phones to 5G -- here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event treated us to a real parade of technological excellence, from folding phones to new fitness wearables. Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked on February 20.
Posted By Mark Jansen
obi-wan kenobi standalone film
Movies & TV

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars spinoff might be a TV show, not a movie

After years of reports that Obi-Wan Kenobi would get his own Star Wars movie, rumors indicate that the fan-favorite Jedi Master might star in his own streaming television miniseries instead.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
gmail app on phone
Mobile

Google’s radical Gmail redesign is finally rolling out on Android

Google is slowly but surely giving its apps a refresh, modernizing them and ensuring that they're easy to use. The latest app to get a redesign is the Gmail app for Android, which has been redesigned with a few tweaks.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple MacBook Air Press Photo
Computing

Amazon takes $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air with retina display

Amazon is taking $200 off Apple's latest MacBook Air. This MacBook Air has 13-inch retina display, a built-in FaceTime HD camera, and that classic lightweight wedge shape the Air is loved and known for.
Posted By Anita George