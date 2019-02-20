Share

The air fryer trend has been taking off in kitchens everywhere and GE Appliances is ready to get in on the trend in a new way. At the 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, the company introduced a new wall oven that comes with an air fryer built right in. The smart kitchen appliance also features a food dehydrator so you can do all of your prep work and cooking in the same place.

GE Appliances’s new Cafe and GE Profile lines of built-in wall ovens are equipped with all the equipment you could ask for out of a single appliance. The Cafe wall oven line, the company’s newest, offer customizable finishes to make sure it fits perfectly in your kitchen and has a distinct style. In addition to the air fryer and dehydrate modes that are available in the unit, it also has a 7-inch, full-color LCD touchscreen that allows you to take control of the entire cooking experience. It connects via Wi-Fi to your phone or other devices so you can control features remotely, and features scan-to-cook technology that sets the oven to the precise temperature needed for the meal you’re preparing. It makes cooking foolproof, even for a novice in the kitchen.

According to GE Appliances, the Cafe wall oven line will be available starting in April, with a 27- and 30-inch model available in single and double oven configurations. The ovens will start at $2,849.

In addition to the Cafe series, GE Appliances is also rolling out the GE Profile 7000 Series wall oven. It offers much of what the Cafe does, including air frying and dehydrating modes. It has a 7-inch LCD screen of its own that displays the oven’s controls and offers connectivity in the way of Wi-Fi and scan-to-cook technology. The Profile series also has GE Appliance’s Direct Air Convection feature for more efficient cooking and a consistent heat throughout the even, a zero-preheat mode so you can start cooking right away, and a self-clean cycle that can even clean the oven racks.

The GE Profile 7000 Series will also be available this April with a 27- and 30-inch model. Single and double wall ovens will be available, with a starting price of $2,749.