GE Lighting shows off flashy new smart lights at CES 2023

Jon Bitner
By

GE is expanding the capabilities of its smart lights, with Matter support, new product launches, and improved functionality all arriving throughout this year. The news dropped during CES 2023, with GE Lighting revealing not just new smart lights, but also an intriguing integration with Schlage smart locks.

Matter integration might be the most exciting announcement from GE, although we still don’t have specific dates for its arrival. The company did mention that Matter compatibility will be coming to the GE Lighting lineup throughout 2023. The team did reveal, however, that the Cync Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulb and the Cync Indoor Smart Plug will be the first to receive Matter-compatible versions. Unfortunately, previously produced Cync gadgets are not expected to receive an over-the-air update adding Matter support.

The GE HD+ Wafer Downlights set to vibrant colors.

Beyond Matter, several new smart lights were shown off by GE during CES 2023. The most notable, the Cync HD+ Wafer Downlights, can produce 16 million colors, have adjustable white tones, and are designed around a simple installation process. As expected, they’re powered by the Cync smartphone app — giving you dozens of ways to integrate their performance with the rest of your home. The Cync HD+ Wafer Downlights will drop in the third quarter of 2023, although pricing is yet to be announced.

Other notable product reveals include several new Dynamic Effects products, such as the Smart Hexagon Panels, Smart Neon-Shape Lights, and Smart Bulbs. Pricing for these starts at $20 and maxes out at $200. Expect to see these smart lights in stores this March.

GE Smart Bulbs installed in a game room.

GE Lighting also mentioned a new integration with the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt and Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt. Smart homes with either deadbolt will now be able to tie the locking action to smart lights throughout their house.

CES 2023 runs until January 8, so expect to hear more from GE Lighting over the next few days.

