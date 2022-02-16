  1. Smart Home

This high-tech hillside home brings the outdoors inside

Digital Trends Staff
By

In episode 5 of Genius Home, our hosts Ariana Escalante and Caleb Denison take us on a tour of a hillside hangout in the heart of Los Angeles’ Silver Lake area — and this one’s a bit different from the previous homes we’ve explored in this series. Rather than showcasing its smarts with an array of automations, this home’s genius lies in its smart design features and subtle technological touches that purposefully don’t take center stage.

Genius Home hosts Caleb Denison and Ariana Escalante tour a smart home.

The best example of this is arguably the kitchen. You won’t find any newfangled automated appliances here that invite you to control them with smartphone applications. Instead, it’s merely equipped with top-of-the-line Miele appliances that focus on what’s important: Cooking food. To that end, the stove features both induction and gas cooktops, which affords the inhabitants a high degree of versatility in how they prepare food. This is clearly a kitchen designed by someone who cooks a lot.

A home theater setup featured in episode 5 of Genius Home.

Venture out beyond the dining room and you’ll find even more subtle technological touches. Take the home theater room for example. Much like other theaters we’ve seen, this one uses a projector to beam a huge, high-definition image onto the wall — but it also takes things a step further. Instead of beaming light onto the usual white backdrop, this theater projects images onto a wall coated with a special type of gray material that helps boost contrast and provide better image quality.

1 of 4
genius home episode 5 pool
genius home episode 5 pool 2
genius home episode 5 pool 3
genius home episode 5 pool sprinklers

For another great example of unobtrusive tech, head out to the pool room. To create a swimming area that could be used year-round, the home’s designers built the pool inside an all-glass enclosure. This gives the residents the ability to control the climate no matter what the weather is like outside, but without losing the feeling of being outdoors.

The living area of a home featured in episode 5 of Genius Home.

Perhaps our favorite feature, though, is the abundance of greenery found throughout the home. No matter where you go, you’re only a few steps away from a lush, leafy plant. Most of these are equipped with automatic irrigation systems so that the owners don’t have to worry about watering them.

The exterior of a home featured in episode 5 of Genius Home.

It almost makes you wonder — do our houses really need all these connected appliances, automatic lights, and sensors on every window and door? It seems that the smartest technologies of all are the ones that blend so seamlessly into the background that we don’t even notice they’re there.

The exterior of a home featured in episode 5 of Genius Home.

Editors' Recommendations

Paramount is planning to film Star Trek 4 later this year

Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine in Star Trek.

Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales for space tourism ride

Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

Chrome OS to soon run everywhere, including on PCs and Macs

Google Chrome opened on a laptop.

Inside SoFi’s monstrous 70,000-square-foot Infinity Screen

SoFi Stadium's Infinity Screen

Want to play Elden Ring? Time to upgrade your CPU

Elden Ring's hero shines a torch in a fleshy cave.

Halo gets a second season before the first one even starts

Master Chief arrives in the Halo trailer.

Barry season 3 will finally arrive on HBO in April

Bill Hader in Barry.

Paramount confirms Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles show

Sonic prepares to throw a baseball.

Rescue Rangers’ trailer puts Chip and Dale in the real world

Chip and Dale in a live-action world in the Rescue Rangers movie.

Mercedes-AMG EQE proves performance EVs are here to stay

mercedes amg eqe sedan preview

Teardown reveals good news for Steam Deck repairability

iFixit's Steam Deck teardown shows you can easily remove the thumb sticks.

4 reasons to still choose a Windows laptop over Mac

The Dell XPS 13 open on a table in front of a window.

New Cooler Master gaming monitor has killer mini-LED screen

New Cooler Master GP27-FQS monitor.