Gentlewasher washes your delicate clothes with the care they deserve

Why it matters to you Washing your delicates can be hard work, but gentlewasher is here to help make things a bit easier.

We all know that grandma knows best, so if grandma washed all her clothes by hand, perhaps you ought to consider the same. But don’t worry — this isn’t your grandma’s washer. Rather, this is the Gentlewasher, heralded as the most sustainable washing device in the world.

Promising the most delicate touch for your most delicate fabrics, the Gentlewasher can clean your lace lingerie, your cashmere sweaters, your silk nightgowns, and just about anything else. While you do have to operate the washer by hand, you will not have to spend hours cleaning your clothes. Rather, the Gentlewasher team says you can wash a load in as little as five minutes. So if you have a big closet and a big heart when it comes to the environment, this may just be the addition to your household you have been waiting for.