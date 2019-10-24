Smart Home

Google agrees to replace its bricked Home and Home Mini smart speakers

By

If your Google Home or Home Mini device was bricked following a recent firmware update, the company says it will replace it.

It also says it has developed a fix to prevent any future updates from ruining other Google Home and Home Mini speakers.

In an emailed statement, Google told Digital Trends: “We are aware that a small number of Google Home and Google Home Mini devices are affected by an issue that causes the device to stop working.

“We have a fix that will prevent the issue from happening and will be rolling it out soon. We are replacing affected devices.”

We’ve asked Google when it intends to launch its exchange program, and when the fix will be rolled out so that owners of the Home and Home Mini speakers can be certain their devices won’t malfunction. We’ll update this piece when we hear back.

The issue came to light several months ago when owners with affected devices started posting their experiences on a number of forums, with many having problems resetting their device following an over-the-air update. In most cases, the speaker’s LED lights remain on, but the device refuses to function.

Google originally acknowledged the problem four weeks ago, saying at the time that it was working to resolve the issue. There had been fears that affected customers with speakers out of warranty might not receive any help, but Google’s promise this week to replace bricked devices at no cost will be very welcome.

If you’re unlucky enough to be lumbered with a malfunctioning Google Home device, a couple of workarounds have proved successful for some people. For example, it may sound like a blindingly obvious method, but first try unplugging it for 10 seconds and then plugging it back in.

If that fails to bring your bricked speaker back to life, then try performing a factory reset (instructions for different devices here).

It’s great that Google has finally responded with some positive news, but affected owners will now be keen to learn when they can exchange their device for a new one, and when the over-the-air update will be rolled out.

Editors' Recommendations

Giant 3D-printed wasp nests could be the homes of the future

3d printed wasp nest house tecla earth wall section by crane img4

Google Home owners claim a recent update has left their devices unusable

walmart slashes prices on all original google nest home devices smart speaker

How to score a free Google Home Mini if you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber

best buy nest security bundle with free google home mini

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Review: Even Faster, Even Smarter

nest mini review google 2nd gen feat

Pani’s smart home water monitor is the Fitbit of water usage

pani smart water monitor

Best Black Friday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

How does Amazon Prime Now work?

Researchers have found a way to extend Wi-Fi ranges by almost 200 feet