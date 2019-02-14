Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google Home and Amazon Alexa are asking smart home device makers for user info

Patrick Hearn
By

It will surprise almost no one that Google Home and Amazon Alexa collect and compile data on how you use the devices in your home. Enough stories have emerged in the past months about privacy and data security that everyone realizes these major tech companies have been using this information. However, what may come as a surprise is how much data is collected.

Bloomberg reported that Amazon and Google have started to ask manufacturers to provide more information about user requests. For example, the two companies want to know when you turn on and off the lights, when you turn on the television, and much more. According to the report, Amazon and Google have even requested to know what channel the television is set to.

Google has made no comment on what it uses the information for, but speculation runs the gamut from improved performance to targeted advertisements. Amazon did say it does not use the information for advertising or to sell to third-party companies, but some skepticism might be warranted — after all, Amazon is one of the largest retail companies in the world.

It is possible that Google and Amazon want the information so their smart assistants can respond faster and with more accurate information. Both companies are in a race for market share, after all. But access to this kind of information requires consumers to place their trust in massive corporations and creates a slippery slope around data privacy.

The way many of the devices work is simple. When you ask the smart assistant to perform an action (like lock your door), it sends a request to the smart device’s server and requests the current status of the door; in this case, locked or unlocked. After the smart assistant receives the information, it issues a command to lock the door. The report states that Google and Amazon want to reverse this process. In other words, the device reports its status at all times to reduce the amount of time required to relay commands.

The solution may lie in the hands of hardware manufacturers. Companies like Logitech have spoken out against the requests and proposed what amounts to a compromise. Rather than telling Google or Amazon what channel a customer is watching, the company just reports that the television is on.

The conversation boils down to the issue of consent. A user consents to provide information when they ask a smart device to perform an action, but the consent extends only to what is necessary to perform that action. Any information gathered after that requires another level of permission that is currently not requested. But time will tell whether Amazon and Google agree.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eight sleep introduces pod smart mattress the image 8
Smart Home

Eight Sleep’s Pod bed keeps you cool (or warm) and tells you how you’re sleeping

Americans are chronically sleep deprived and startup Eight Sleep wants to change that. The company recently announced The Pod, a biometric-tracking, temperature-regulating smart mattress.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

With new blueprints, Amazon empowers anyone to create Alexa skills in minutes

Amazon launched new tools called Skills Blueprints last year to empower more users to create and publish Alexa Skills and is now fine-tuning the tools, adding more customization as well as live and recorded audio.
Posted By Clayton Moore
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 4
Smart Home

Lowe’s offers Presidents Day bargains on Samsung appliances, Nest, and Dyson

Anticipating the demand for DIY makeovers, Lowe's Presidents' Day sale has deals on popular products from Dyson, Nest, and Samsung. If you're shopping for a vacuum cleaner, a stainless steel fridge, or home security devices, head to Lowe's.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google pop up stores 2018 hardware 32
Mobile

Google might release a smartwatch and multiple Pixel phones in 2019

Google seems to have a lot planned for 2019. According to a report, Google is planning on releasing multiple new Pixel phones, a smartwatch, a new Google Home, and a Nest Security camera this year.
Posted By Mark Jansen
abode systems gateway upgrade essentials kit lifestyle holding
Smart Home

Abode Systems taps HelloTech for professional security system installations

Abode Systems has been expanding into the smart home security market and will enhance its technology with a new partnership with tech support firm HelloTech, which will install its security systems for a fee.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Amazon Echo 2017 review top
Smart Home

Want to publish your own Alexa skill? Here's how to do it

Building new Alexa skills has never been easier! Thanks to Alexa Blueprints, you can pick a template and create any kind of Alexa skill you want. What new skill will you make first? Here's how to do it.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Kayla Matthews
iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba deals
Smart Home

Let a robot do your chores! Here are the best robot vacuums of 2019

Robot vacuums are a convenient way to tidy up your home and minimize your weekly to-do list. From a top-of-the-line model to a handy budget option, here are the best robot vacuums you can buy right now.
Posted By Erika Rawes
samsung issues voluntary top load washer recall samsungwasher1
Smart Home

Samsung washing machine recall results in $6.55M class-action settlement

Samsung settled a class action lawsuit involving more than 30 top-loading washing machine models for $6.55 million. The suit alleged the machine tops could detach and explode. Original owners may qualify for refunds and cash settlements.
Posted By Bruce Brown