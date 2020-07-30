  1. Smart Home

Play Jeopardy and many more games on your Google Assistant smart display

When there’s nothing on TV and you don’t feel like pulling out a board game, ask Google Assistant to play a game. The smart assistant has always been able to play games through its smart speakers, but smart displays like the Nest Hub Max can now play games that use visuals. It can still be used to play old favorites like Song Quiz and Are You Feeling Lucky, but there are brand-new games that are fun for the whole family.

The new games combine voice and touch controls, so make sure you sit close enough to tap the screen. One of the new games is called Guess the Drawing, and is a bit like Pictionary — you have to guess what is being drawn on screen as fast as you can. New drawings are added every day, and the game can be played with solo or in Party Mode.

If you love watching Game Show Network for the trivia shows, give Trivia Crack a try. You can also play Jeopardy with Alex Trebek as the host, or you can play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. For players that love testing their knowledge and showing off, these games are fantastic options. Play often enough and you can be ranked on weekly leaderboards against players from all over the world.

If you want a wit-based game that’s a bit faster paced than trivia, try out Categories Battle. The objective is to come up with answers for a specific category that fits a given criteria. For example, foods that begin with the letter “B.” You have one minute to provide as many answers as you can.

There’s even a game for Escape Room fans called Escape the Room, in which you have to explore different areas to find hidden clues. Once you find them, put together the pieces to figure out how to escape.

These games are just the start, too. There are lots of other options, including classic games like MadLibs, crosswords, and more. Google says that these games are just the start of their planned lineup. The company is working with game developers to provide new, interactive titles for the smart display. If you’re interested in browsing the options for yourself, all you have to say is “Hey Google, let’s play a game” to see all of the latest options.

