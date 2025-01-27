Google’s Gemini AI can now control your smart home devices

After spending a bit of time in Public Preview, Google is rolling out its Google Home extension for the Gemini app to everyone. This will allow you to control smart home devices using Gemini, including tasks like turning on smart lights, checking your smart thermostat, or adjusting the volume on your speakers.

The Google Home Extension will be rolling out over the next few weeks, and once you’ve made the update, any compatible devices synced to your Google account will be accessible via Gemini. If you try using commands in the Gemini app that aren’t supported, your smartphone will automatically launch the Google Home app to complete the command (such as accessing camera actions and smart lock features).

Gemini supports various devices, including smart lights and power switches, smart thermostats, smart curtains, smart speakers and TVs, and various other devices like washers, coffee makers, and vacuums. Google notes that Gemini requests are designed for “convenience” tasks, with most tasks related to safety and security not available for use.

For example, Google says Gemini won’t unlock a door — though it’s smart enough to open the Google Home app to help you complete the action.

To use Gemini’s new features, simply connect your Google Home and Gemini apps. Then, any supported devices on your Google Home account will respond to commands given in the Gemini app. Here’s a quick look at a few commands Google says you can try:

Set the dining room for a romantic date night

Set the AC to a good temperature for sleeping

Turn off the bedroom TV and lights

The sun is too bright in the living room (to close window coverings)

Help me clean up the kitchen (to start vacuuming)

The Google Home extension is rolling out over the next few weeks, so be sure to check your apps if you want to enjoy the new functionality.