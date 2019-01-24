Share

Smart lighting is one of the first considerations when you set up a digital home controlled by Google Home or Amazon Echo devices. It’s convenient and even fun to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on one light or all the lights in your apartment or home with a simple voice command. The ability to manage smart lighting remotely also adds to your home security.

We have found the best deals at Walmart for smart lighting that works with Google Home or Amazon Echo. Whether you’re just starting to set up a smart home or want to add more smart lights to work with your existing configuration, with these deals you can save as much as $20. Walmart has free 2-day shipping on orders over $35.

After you connect TP-Link’s KB130 A19 Smart Light Bulb to your home Wi-Fi, you can manage it remotely with the free Kasa mobile app or control it with voice commands with your Google Home or Amazon Echo devices. You can control the bulb’s color, brightness, and appearance from soft to daylight to set the mood with a single light or as part of a full lighting scene.

Normally priced at $45, the TP-Link’s 60-watt color LED bulb is cut deeply to $30 for this sale. If you want a fully configurable color LED smart light, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of Walmart’s awesome price.

Buy Now

Smart white LED bulbs distributed throughout your home give you control of every room. The TP-Link LB110 works with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa and also can be controlled remotely on your smartphone with the free Kasa app. This LED is dimmable and includes real-time energy monitoring to help you stay informed and save on power costs. No hub is required for this bulb, which connects directly to your home Wi-Fi.

Reduced from its usual $25 price, TP-Link’s 60-watt dimmable white LED bulb is $22 during this sale. If you’ve been waiting to buy additional white smart LEDs for your home, this is a great chance.

Buy Now

Brighter than most smart LEDs, the LiFX A19 Smart Light Bulb’s 1,100 lumens are the equivalent of a 75-watt incandescent bulb. This bulb, however, is rated to last for 22.8 years if you turn it on three hours a day. The LiFX bulb is dimmable, and you can choose from a wide range of whites or any of 16 million colors. In addition to mobile device control, you can use voice commands. The LiFX bulb is compatible with Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Apple HomeKit.

Ordinarily priced $60, the LIFX 75-watt color LED is just $48 during this Walmart sale. If you’re looking for a brighter than average smart light with lots of control options, grab this chance.

Buy Now

The LIFX Mini A19 Smart Light Bulb, 60-watt color LED doesn’t need a connection hub — it connects directly to your home Wi-Fi. The Energy Star-compliant bulb can be controlled by LiFX iOS, Android, or Windows 10 via the LiFX Cloud and it’s also compatible with Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Nest, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and more.

Normally priced at $45, the LIFIX Mini 60-watt color LED bulb is $36 during this sale. If you want smaller bulbs with a full range of color and light temperature choices, this sale is a good time to buy what you need.

Buy Now

Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $20 off

If you’re just starting to configure a smart home, The Google Smart Light Starter Kit is an inexpensive way to jump in. The Starter Kit includes a Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb, which gives you everything you need to start talking with Google Assistant and control the light without leaving your chair. You can use the mini to control an eventual wide configuration of Google Home compatible devices.

Regularly priced $55 if purchased separately, the Google Smart Light Starter Kit is just $35 during this sale. Whether you want to get started with an easy-to-set-up smart home device or add these components to your existing configuration, this is a compelling opportunity.

Buy Now

Looking for the best deals? We’ve found Roomba deals, vacuum deals, and more from our curated deals page.