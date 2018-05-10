You may be able to step foot into this massive Google Home Max

Share

Ever wanted to step inside a massive Google Home Max? No? Well, there is a small chance you can, thanks to a life-size, mobile Google Home Max.

The Google Home Max is a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker the company launched late in 2017; it has all the capabilities as other smart speakers — such as the Google Home Mini and the Google Home — but it is designed to elevate the audio experience in your home, with a stronger focus on sound.

The Google Home Max is designed to elevate the audio experience in your home.

The Home Max is big enough already, but Google decided to go ahead and make a life-size, transportable version of the speaker. Sadly, there are no life-size internal components. Instead, when you step inside, you will find a single Google Home Max, with a screen around you and various lighting. Push a button, and the experience kicks off. Lights start to flash, colors pop around everywhere, and then you will get the option to say, “Hey Google, play All the Stars, by Kendrick Lamar.” The music starts and the visual experience matches the intensity and pop of the song.

Songs only play for 30 seconds to prevent copyright violations, but you can then ask Google Home Max to play any other song through Google Play Music. There are different visuals to match various genres, but it is the sound that really makes the whole thing work. It’s loud and it sounds great with punchy bass.

The massive Google Home Max first debuted at Coachella a few weeks ago, and Google is considering taking it around the country to select events. There is no word on what events, or which specific cities, but the idea is for people to experience the Google Home Max’s sound.

Google is not the only company making smart speakers tailored for sound. Apple’s first smart speaker — the HomePod — puts sound before smarts, and the Sonos One is a speaker from an audio company with Amazon’s Alexa. Google also just announced we can expect more Assistant-powered soundbars toward the end of the year, with JBL kicking things off with the Link Bar.