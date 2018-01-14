The Google Home Max is reportedly crashing some Wi-Fi networks

Users on the Google Product Forums have reported that the Google Home Max smart speaker is crashing certain Wi-Fi networks. As of right now, the reports of crashes appear to be limited to users of the TP-Link Archer C7 router. Users of this router have reported recurring some serious connectivity issues when the Google Home Max is online.

Users say that the problems begin as soon as the Google Home Max is connected to a network using the Archer C7. So far, it only appears to affect networks using this combination of Archer C7 router and the Google Home Max. TP-Link has placed the blame on the MDNS packets, which keep the Google Home Max connected to the router. Rather than sending the packets in 20-second intervals, as it is supposed to do, the Home Max appears to be spamming thousands of them and overloading the router.

It is currently unclear why the Archer C7 is the only router affected. It is possible that users of other devices have been affected and simply not reported it. Those who are having problems can submit a report to Google within the Google Home app using the keywords “GHT3 – Unable to setup Max to network.”

Fortunately for affected users, there is a fix incoming. Android Police reports that a beta firmware update for the Archer C7 appears to have fixed the issue. The Google Home team says that they have not received any complaints from users who are using the updated Archer C7 firmware. While the complaints have been limited Google Home Max users, it is possible that similar issues are affecting users of other Google products including Chromecast.

Despite the device’s issues with the Archer C7 router, the Google Home Max remains a popular smart speaker that has garnered strong reviews, including our own. The main issue we had with it was that the device is more expensive than the Google Home Mini, so if you don’t mind the smaller speakers, that may be the way to go. On the bright side, there have been no reported Wi-Fi issues with the Home Mini.