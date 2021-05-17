With Google I/O less than a day away, anticipation is hitting its peak. The developers conference will likely hold a lot of news for Google and Android users about new phones, upgrades to the Android OS, and even new Google Assistant-powered smart home devices.

This is Google’s first major event of 2021, and the first Google I/O since 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The good news is that this means that the all-online Google I/O 2021 is open to everyone who wants to attend.

How to watch the Google I/O 2021 Day 1 keynote

Google will stream the keynote event via YouTube at 10:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 18. If you want to watch, all you have to do is tune into the channel at that time to catch the keynote and the opening of the show, which will feature a performance from Tune-Yards and Blob Opera.

Virtual events have been the trend with all major companies since last year. Though it removes some of the networking attendees have come to expect, it does make the conferences more readily available to viewers from all over the world.

What to expect at Google I/O 2021

Google I/O is typically a developers conference where Google shows off its latest updates and changes. The Day 1 Keynote will be the main event, when Google drops major announcements about upcoming products. If there’s going to be a major announcement about a new Pixel phone or a new smart home device, it will be during the keynote.

So what can you expect? If the rumors are to be believed, Google might drop news about the Pixel 6, new Google Assistant and Nest hardware, and possibly even a new Chromecast. There’s also a solid chance that information about the newest update to Android will become available.

We have a write-up of all the rumors here. If you miss the conference, check back on this page later to see everything Google announced during the keynote.

After the keynote, you can take part in different breakout sessions. Day 1 will include What’s new in Android, What’s new in Google Pay, and What’s new for the web platform. A full schedule can be accessed through Google IO’s website.

