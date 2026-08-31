Google just raised the price of Nest cameras and doorbells across the board

If you were planning to grab a Nest camera or doorbell soon, you might want to check the price tag again. First spotted by 9to5Google, Google just bumped up prices on nearly its entire Nest security lineup, effective immediately at the Google Store.

Most devices are now $20 to $30 more expensive, roughly an 11% jump across the board, and the change applies to all five currently available camera and doorbell models except one.

New pricing across Google Nest lineup

Device Old price New price Nest Cam (battery, outdoor or indoor) $179.99 $199.99 Nest Cam Outdoor (wired, 2nd gen) $149.99 $199.99 Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) $99.99 $129.99 Nest Doorbell (wired, 3rd gen) $179.99 $199.99 Nest Doorbell (battery) $179.99 $199.99 Nest Cam with Floodlight bundle $279.99 Unchanged

The Nest Cam Outdoor saw the steepest jump of the bunch, climbing by a full $50, a 33% increase on its own. The Floodlight bundle is the only device spared this round, likely because its higher price already accounts for the extra hardware built into it.

Why did Google increase the price and which devices are unaffected?

Google told 9to5Google the hikes come down to rising component costs, the same reasoning it gave for another $50 price increase on the Google TV Streamer, which is basically a 50% jump on that device alone. A few products are untouched for now:

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It is also worth noting that these new prices are showing up mainly on Google’s own store, so some third party retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are still listing the old pricing. If you’re eyeing a purchase, it might pay to shop around before those older listings catch up to Google’s new rates.