This Google Nest speaker deal cuts the price in half

By
Nest Audio speaker in a moody dark room.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about buying a smart speaker but you prefer Google Assistant over Amazon’s Alexa, then the Google Nest Audio should be your choice. You’re actually going to want to make the purchase right now, as the device is available from Best Buy with a 50% discount. From its original price of $100, it’s on sale for only $50, which is a fantastic price for this smart speaker. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, push through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Audio smart speaker

The Google Nest Audio is featured in our list of the best smart speakers as the top option for Google Assistant, which isn’t a surprise. It’s a proper Google Home successor, with our Google Nest Audio versus Google Home comparison highlighting upgrades such as a more modern design with small dimensions and an entirely fabric exterior, improved audio output with its 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer, and more far-field microphones so it can listen to you better.

You’ll be able to initiate all kinds of voice commands for Google Assistant through the Google Nest Audio, including launching your music playlists, broadcasting messages to all the Google Nest speakers in the house, and searching for news and information. You’ll also be able to pair the Google Nest Audio with other Google Nest speakers and displays for synchronized music around your home, with the smart speaker adapting its output to its surroundings for output that’s easier on the ears.

Build your smart home with discounts by purchasing from Google Nest deals, which currently includes the Google Nest Audio at 50% off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $50 instead of $10 for this smart speaker, but only if you hurry because it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. If you want to buy the Google Nest Audio smart speaker for much cheaper than usual, the only way to make sure of that is to add it to your cart and complete the checkout process right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
