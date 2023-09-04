 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s Labor Day deal of the day is $40 off a Google Nest Cam

Best Buy’s Labor Day deals are in full swing, and here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss if you’re thinking about upgrading your home’s security — the Google Nest Cam for just $140, following a $40 discount on its original price of $180. There’s not much time left before its price goes back to normal, but because of its popularity, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute because stocks may not last until then. Add the security camera to your cart and check out as soon as possible to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of this limited-time bargain.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Cam

The weather-resistant Google Nest Cam is in our list of the best home security cameras for its topnotch Google Assistant integration and in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras as the option that provides the most value — which should speak volumes of the protection that it will provide to your family. Once it’s up and running, either as a battery-powered camera with no cables to deal with or a wired camera for continuous power, you can use the Google Home app to view live HD video through its lens, and also to talk to family members or visitors using the camera’s built-in speaker and microphone.

If you decide to sign up for a Nest Aware subscription, you’ll unlock even more features of the Google Nest Cam. For example, you’ll be able to access up to 60 days of event video history, up from three hours without Nest Aware, and the security camera will gain the ability to recognize familiar faces to let you know who’s coming and going.

Labor Day is the perfect day to take advantage of security camera deals like Best Buy’s $40 discount on the Google Nest Cam, which will be yours for just $140 instead of $180. The remaining time on the offer is running out quickly, but you’re going to have to move faster because there’s a chance that stocks get sold out sooner than you expect. If you want to equip your home with a Google Nest Cam or two, but you want to get the security camera for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the purchase immediately.

