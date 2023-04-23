 Skip to main content
Discounts land for Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam with Floodlight

If you think your home needs extra protection, you’re in luck because Amazon has just slashed the prices of a pair of security devices from Google’s Nest brand. The second-generation Google Nest Doorbell, original priced at $180, is on sale with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $130, while the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, with a sticker price of $280, is available at $60 off for a reduced price of $220. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of either offer, so hurry up with your purchase if you’re interested in one or both of them.

Google Nest Doorbell — $130, was $180

Finger pressing on Google Nest Doorbell (battery).

The second-generation Google Nest Doorbell, once installed to replace your traditional wired doorbell, works with the Google Home app, or a compatible smart home device that’s powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, for a live video feed that will let you speak with whoever is outside your front door. The video doorbell will record three hours of event video history within the Google Home app, and you’ll be able to watch two-second previews and five-minute clips of important activity that it detects, as the device is capable of telling the difference between people, packages, animals, and vehicles.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight — $220, was $280

Nest Floodlight Cam at night.

Similar to the Google Nest Doorbell, the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight will let you stream live video feeds on compatible smart home devices, smartphones, and tablets, and it can tell the difference between people and objects. The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, however, will also let you see clearly at night with its 1080p HDR camera with night vision. The floodlight, which you can customize with brightness and sensitivity adjustments, will activate when it detects motion to deter potential intruders, and when there’s a power outage or your Wi-Fi goes down, the security camera will store up to an hour of recorded events so that you won’t miss anything important. A Nest Aware subscription unlocks additional features such as detecting familiar faces, calling emergency services directly from the Google Home app,

Ring Video Doorbell just crashed to its kowest price of 2023
The Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, installed beside a doorway.

A smart video doorbell is something that everyone should have these days, and it doesn't matter whether you own your home, rent, or even live in an apartment -- it's useful to all. Not only does a smart doorbell allow you to answer your door remotely, from your phone or another device, but also you can see who's coming to your door when you're not home and capture it all on video. That might not seem like a big deal until someone makes off with your packages, or if there's an unwanted intruder that you need to report.
In the space, there's no product more renowned than Ring. You'll be happy to know there's a Ring Video Doorbell deal offering it for the lowest price yet, it may even be one of the best Ring video doorbell deals we've seen period. You can grab it from Amazon, right now, for $70, down from $100, which saves you $30. For perspective, that's $10 less than it was for Black Friday 2022, which makes it an excellent deal.

The 2020 release of the Ring offers a 1080P HD-capable smart doorbell, that's updated from the original with improved motion detection, the option to utilize privacy zones -- and enable audio privacy -- and a higher-quality night vision mode. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, resident product expert Alina Bradford praised it for its excellent app experience, privacy zone functionality, easy installation, and affordable price.
Once installed, Ring is easy to set up with your home's WiFi, which is all done through the Ring mobile app. Plus, everything you need to install the doorbell is included, such as mounting hardware and tools too. If it's running on battery, you will need to recharge your Ring video doorbell, but it's fairly simple to do. You can also pair the Ring with Alexa-enabled devices to get announcements, like when movement is detected at your door. An optional Ring Protect plan (sold separately) syncs Ring content with your devices like an Echo Show or Fire TV, so you can see a live feed or get voice announcements there too.
Remember, you can use the Ring to check in from anywhere using your mobile device. So, even if you're home, or away, you can connect to the Ring and talk to who's at your door if it's a solicitor, sending them away, or make a decision if it's someone you know like a friend or family member. If you have a smart lock installed, for example, you could let them into your home before you get there. You could also let package couriers drop your deliveries just inside the door.
Ultimately, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to transform your home into a smart one, at least for your main entry point. It's on sale at Amazon for one of the best prices yet currently. Down from $100, it's yours for just $70, which saves you a nice $30, a decent chunk to spend on a night out. Hurry though, we're not sure how long the deal is going to be available or when it will sell out, and Ring doorbells do sell out. Be sure to check out our tips and tricks guide to get the most out of your new Ring video doorbell.

This Roomba self-emptying robot vacuum is $250 off at Amazon
irobot roomba i4 evo deal amazon april 2023 robot vacuum lifestyle

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around at the moment with $250 off the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. It's usually priced at $650 but with $250 off, it's down to $399 so you save 39% off the regular price. A great way to cut down on your manual cleaning needs, this is the robot vacuum you need in your life. As always, we're counting on stock being highly popular so snap it up now if it's the right fit for your home.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
While researching how to choose a robot vacuum, you've probably seen iRobot mentioned a lot. It's a great robot vacuum brand that's responsible for many of the best robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is a super smart robot vacuum. It learns your home's layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can easily direct it to clean any room you want or create a set schedule for it to follow. It'll clean intelligently in straight lines back and forth, while also being able to navigate around furniture. It even offers personalized cleaning suggestions through learning your habits and routines, so you really don't need to think too hard here. There's even Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support if you'd prefer to instruct it with your voice.

Be gone, porch pirates: Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $50 off today
Person interacting with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

If you’re looking for a way to add to your smart home tech lineup while at the same time bring some added security to your home, today you can do so at a discount, as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is going for just $150 at Amazon today. This sale price is a $50 savings from its regular price of $200. Free shipping is included, and free same-day shipping is available to Prime Members. Should you desire even more savings, you can save up to an additional 20% if you have eligible devices to trade in.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring is one of the pioneers of video doorbells, and the Ring brand has become synonymous with them. And while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 isn’t Ring’s newest product on the market, it shares many of the features you can find in the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4, and improves mightily upon its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell 2.The Video Doorbell 3 has 1080p video quality with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even set the Video Doorbell 3 up to deliver notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

