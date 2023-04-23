If you think your home needs extra protection, you’re in luck because Amazon has just slashed the prices of a pair of security devices from Google’s Nest brand. The second-generation Google Nest Doorbell, original priced at $180, is on sale with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $130, while the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, with a sticker price of $280, is available at $60 off for a reduced price of $220. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of either offer, so hurry up with your purchase if you’re interested in one or both of them.
Google Nest Doorbell — $130, was $180
The second-generation Google Nest Doorbell, once installed to replace your traditional wired doorbell, works with the Google Home app, or a compatible smart home device that’s powered by Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, for a live video feed that will let you speak with whoever is outside your front door. The video doorbell will record three hours of event video history within the Google Home app, and you’ll be able to watch two-second previews and five-minute clips of important activity that it detects, as the device is capable of telling the difference between people, packages, animals, and vehicles.
Google Nest Cam with Floodlight — $220, was $280
Similar to the Google Nest Doorbell, the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight will let you stream live video feeds on compatible smart home devices, smartphones, and tablets, and it can tell the difference between people and objects. The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, however, will also let you see clearly at night with its 1080p HDR camera with night vision. The floodlight, which you can customize with brightness and sensitivity adjustments, will activate when it detects motion to deter potential intruders, and when there’s a power outage or your Wi-Fi goes down, the security camera will store up to an hour of recorded events so that you won’t miss anything important. A Nest Aware subscription unlocks additional features such as detecting familiar faces, calling emergency services directly from the Google Home app,
