Prime Day is under way, and of all the Prime Day deals currently taking place, one that really stands out is up there with the best Prime Day smart home deals. The wired version of the Google Nest Doorbell close to its lowest price of the year, coming in at a sale price of just $120 for Prime Day. This is a savings of $60 from its regular price, as it would regularly cost $180. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell (wired)

The Google Nest Doorbell is a good video doorbell consideration if you’re new to the world of modern home security. And if you have the battery-powered model of the Google Nest Doorbell, you may be wondering if it’s worth upgrading to the new Google Nest wired doorbell. There’s no wrong way to power your Google Nest Doorbell, but this wired version is a little newer and it’s the one you can find discounted for Prime Day. It hangs in there with many of the best video doorbells and without the need to recharge batteries, you can have some peace of mind knowing you’ll be able to check your video doorbell 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And, while it doesn’t land on our list of the best smart home devices, the Google Nest Doorbell is a pretty nifty smart home device. It’s able to tell the difference between a person, a package, an animal and a vehicle, and alerts you about the arrival of things that matter most to you. You can use compatible smart devices that work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to stream a live video feed from the doorbell. This feature also allows you to talk to people who are your door. You can even use compatible Nest and Amazon Alexa speakers as a doorbell chime, and if you happen to miss a visit you can see what you missed with three hours of video history included in the Google Home app.

This wired version of the Google Nest Doorbell comes in at just $120 for Prime Day. This is nearly its lowest price of the year, and it's a savings of $60 from the device's regular price of $180.

