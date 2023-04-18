If you’re thinking about buying a smart display but you’re not thrilled by the options from Amazon on its Echo line of devices, you may want to check out Walmart’s offer on the second-generation Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen). The smart home device is currently on sale with $26 discount that pulls its price down to $74 from its original price of $100, so you can potentially buy multiple units to place around your house. You’ll need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long this bargain will last.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a smart display that’s powered by Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to search for recipe tutorials and streaming content, set reminders and to-do lists, and access your other smart home devices. One of its primary features is Sleep Sensing, which tracks your sleeping habits and stores the data on the device itself. You’ll get information such as how long it takes for you to fall asleep, how long it takes for you to get out of bed after waking up, your respiratory rate, and any disturbances such as snoring and coughing to determine your sleep efficiency.

In our Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen versus Google Nest Hub 1st Gen comparison, highlighted similarities between the two models include their 7-inch HD touchscreen, similar measurements, and a 1.7-inch tweeter. It’s highly recommended that you go for the updated version though, as upgrades include a third far-field microphone for increased wake word sensitivity, better bass quality, and a faster CPU for improved processing of voice commands. The Google Nest Hub is also equipped with the Soli radar chip, which not only works with ambient light and temperature sensors for Sleep Sensing, but also enables gesture controls.

Your home will get smarter with the addition of the second-generation Google Nest Hub, and with Walmart’s $26 discount, you’ll be able to afford buying more than one unit so that more family members can enjoy its benefits. However, if you want to get the smart display for just $74 instead of $100, you need to be quick with your purchase as there’s a chance that the price cut will no longer be around tomorrow. Get the second-generation Google Nest Hub for cheaper than usual while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations