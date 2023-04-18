 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Shopping for a Google Nest Hub? This deal saves you more than $25

Aaron Mamiit
By
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen lufestyle 5 of 5

If you’re thinking about buying a smart display but you’re not thrilled by the options from Amazon on its Echo line of devices, you may want to check out Walmart’s offer on the second-generation Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen). The smart home device is currently on sale with $26 discount that pulls its price down to $74 from its original price of $100, so you can potentially buy multiple units to place around your house. You’ll need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long this bargain will last.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a smart display that’s powered by Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to search for recipe tutorials and streaming content, set reminders and to-do lists, and access your other smart home devices. One of its primary features is Sleep Sensing, which tracks your sleeping habits and stores the data on the device itself. You’ll get information such as how long it takes for you to fall asleep, how long it takes for you to get out of bed after waking up, your respiratory rate, and any disturbances such as snoring and coughing to determine your sleep efficiency.

In our Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen versus Google Nest Hub 1st Gen comparison, highlighted similarities between the two models include their 7-inch HD touchscreen, similar measurements, and a 1.7-inch tweeter. It’s highly recommended that you go for the updated version though, as upgrades include a third far-field microphone for increased wake word sensitivity, better bass quality, and a faster CPU for improved processing of voice commands. The Google Nest Hub is also equipped with the Soli radar chip, which not only works with ambient light and temperature sensors for Sleep Sensing, but also enables gesture controls.

Related

Your home will get smarter with the addition of the second-generation Google Nest Hub, and with Walmart’s $26 discount, you’ll be able to afford buying more than one unit so that more family members can enjoy its benefits. However, if you want to get the smart display for just $74 instead of $100, you need to be quick with your purchase as there’s a chance that the price cut will no longer be around tomorrow. Get the second-generation Google Nest Hub for cheaper than usual while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let's take a look at why they're worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb
It's easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that's not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There's a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Read more
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more

If you want to upgrade your house into a smart-home, the first step is getting a hub that all your fancy new devices can connect to. Amazon's Echo devices are perfect for that. There are a lot of different options in the Echo line, such as smart speakers and smart displays. Choosing which model is best for you will come down to your available space and what you intend to use the device for. We've broken down every model and generation of the Echo that is currently on sale, so read on to find out which one is best for you.
Best Amazon Echo deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) -- $25, was $40

Why Buy

Read more