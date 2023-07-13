 Skip to main content
Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display is almost 50% off at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Google Nest Hub on a table.

Get a smart display in your bedroom, living room, or multiple places around the house by taking advantage of Walmart’s offer that nearly halves the price of the second-generation Google Nest Hub. Instead of $100, the smart home device is down to a more affordable $55, for $45 in savings. You’ll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure what will happen first between the deal expiring or stocks running out.

Why you should buy the second-generation Google Nest Hub

The second-generation Google Nest Hub, the follow-up to the first-generation Google Nest Hub released in 2018, is our top choice for a no-camera display in our list of the best smart displays. While it doesn’t offer the option of engaging in video chats because of the lack of a camera, there’s a 7-inch touchscreen that you can use to access all of your other smart home devices, as well as watch streaming content and tutorial videos. You’ll also be able to ask the Google Assistant to perform a variety of functions using voice commands, including creating reminders and broadcasting messages to the other Google Nest Hub smart displays around the house.

The most interesting feature that you’ll get with the second-generation Google Nest Hub is its Sleep Sensing technology, which is capable of detecting your movement and breathing to figure out if you’ve fallen asleep. A dashboard on the smart display will show you data such as how long it took for you to fall asleep from when you climbed into your bed, your respiratory rate while you were sleeping, and you sleep efficiency after taking into account snoring, coughing, and other restless periods.

Every room in your home and every family member will benefit from the addition of the second-generation Google Nest Hub, especially if you buy multiples of the smart display from Walmart. From its original price of $100, it’s down to just $55 each following a $45 discount. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the transaction though, because if you take too long in thinking about it, the bargain price for the second-generation Google Nest Hub may no longer be available when you get back.

