This bundle saves you $40 on a Google Nest Hub and Nest Cam

Looking for great Google Home and Google Nest deals? Best Buy has a fantastic bundle deal for anyone looking to buy the Google Nest Hub and some form of Google Nest Cam. In all cases, you save $40 on the bundle deal with the cheapest bundle including the Nest Hub and one Google Nest Cam (wired) for $160 instead of $200, or the Nest Hub with a Google Nest Cam wireless 2-pack for $390 instead of $430. We’re here to tell you more about what your options are. Here’s what you need to know so you can make an informed decision before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Cam

Google makes some of the best smart home devices around. The Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) is a great starting point for your smart home plans. It’s simple to use and easily connects to all your Nest speakers and displays. You can use it to show and control all your connected devices with a tap or by using Google Assistant to get things done with your voice.

Alongside that, it gives you a 7-inch screen for watching shows or YouTube videos, as well as playing music, so it’s a good addition to your kitchen or home office. Place it on your bedside table and you can track when you go to bed along with when you wake and how long you’ve slept for. It also has wind-down routines to help you sleep better such as by playing soothing sounds.

Where things get even better is if you combine the hub with the Google Nest Cam. Available as either the Google Nest Cam (wired) or Google Nest Cam Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free Security Camera, the results are the same. With either, you can view live HD video of what’s going on around your home or outside. You’ll receive alerts any time it spots a person, animal, or vehicle, while you can also talk or listen to the person nearby. Night vision means it works just as well at night as it does during the day with HDR helping when it comes to handling high-contrast sunlight and brightness. It’s easily one of the best home security cameras around. You just need to decide if you want a wired or wire-free solution.

If you’re keen to make your home smarter and more secure, you’ll love the Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Cam bundle deals available right now at Best Buy. Available from just $160 for a Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Cam (wired), this is a good time to upgrade your home security for less. Check the deals out now by hitting the button below.

