Nest Learning Thermostat price just dropped from $249 to $185

Make your home smarter with the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which is currently available from Amazon’s Woot with a 26% discount. Instead of $249, you’ll only have to pay $185 for the device, for savings of $64. Time is running out on the offer though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the discount, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

If you want to reduce your electricity bills by optimizing your hearing and cooling schedules, you’ll want to equip your home with a smart thermostat like the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Once it’s installed into your home’s HVAC system, its impressive learning capabilities kick in — after you set your preferred temperature, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat will monitor your movement around the house, and will make adjustments to the temperature settings depending on the time of day and your habits. In addition to this auto-schedule feature, it can also detect when everyone leaves so that electricity won’t be wasted on heating or cooling when nobody’s home.

The third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat is in our roundup of the best smart thermostats not just because of its learning features, but also because its Farsight sensors makes it more accurate in detecting your presence. You can also introduce up to 10 additional sensors to monitor the temperature in other rooms around your house, for further optimization of the heating and cooling system. You’ll be able to change the temperatures from anywhere using the accompanying app, which also works with any smart device that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

Adding a smart thermostat to your home may be one of the best investments that you can make, and you certainly can’t go wrong with the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Amazon’s Woot is offering one of the best Nest Thermostat deals in recent memory with a $64 discount that pulls the device down to $185 from $249, but you’ll need to act fast because there are only a few hours left on the price cut. If you want to get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for much cheaper than usual, finish the transaction right now.

