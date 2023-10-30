One of the best Black Friday deals will save you money in the long term by also cutting your heating bills. Right now, you can buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $180 at Best Buy, saving $70 off the regular price of $250. A great saving on a device that will make your home so much smarter and more efficient, let’s take a look at what it offers before you consider tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

One of the best smart thermostats around, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an ideal addition to your home. It’s able to take control of your home’s heating and cooling without you needing to get too involved.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is capable of learning your habits at home before adjusting your heating automatically to regulate the temperature to just how you like it and based on your schedule. The longer it’s installed in your home, the more intelligently it makes adjustments. It takes most people just 60 minutes to install it and within a week, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can start programming itself to the temperatures you like most. It also has an away mode that automatically switches to an energy-efficient temperature any time you’re not at home.

Alongside the key features, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is also capable of monitoring your equipment. If it detects an issue, it’ll let you know via a notification while it can also send service reminders and tell you if your home’s temperature has suddenly gone dangerously hot or cold. You can control it from anywhere via the app so you can make adjustments even if you’re not at home.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat also works with Google Assistant and Alexa so you can change the temperature with your voice, further saving you effort. It’s impressive how easily it saves you hassle throughout the day and night, all while giving you great temperatures too.

Normally priced at $250, you can currently buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $180 from Best Buy as part of its Black Friday deals. A saving of $70 is always good to see and this is a purchase that is likely to save you money over time too. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

