A massive sale on Google Nest security cameras just started

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight mounted on a house.
Google

It’s always a good time to invest in security cameras for your home, but even more so right now because Prime Day deals have returned with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. The retailer has slashed the prices of various Google Nest security cameras and video doorbells, which will allow you to look through their lenses and see what’s going on outside your front door, in your backyard, or inside the house. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers right here, but feel free to look through all of the devices involved in the sale.

What to buy in Amazon’s Google Nest security cameras sale for October Prime Day

The cheapest option in Amazon’s October Prime Day deals for Google Nest security cameras is the , which is available for just $70 after a $30 discount on its original price of $100. The Google Nest Cam (Wired) is cute and compact, but it will provide reliable and accurate alerts to your Google Home app. For a wireless option that you can also place outdoors, there’s the , available at $60 off so it’s just $120 instead of $180. It comes with a magnetic mount that will make installation easy, and since it’s battery-powered, the Google Nest Cam (Battery) doesn’t have to be placed near an outlet. You can also go with the , which will automatically light up when it detects motion and potential intruders. The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is on sale for $200, for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $280.

On top of security cameras, you can also install video doorbells that will alert you when there’s someone outside your front door. You can choose between the , which is down to $120 from $180 for savings of $60, and the , which is down to $150 from $180 for savings of $30. Whether you go for the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) or Google Nest Doorbell (Wired), you’ll be able to check in anywhere with live HD video and night vision, and you can even talk to your visitors through two-way audio.

In addition to these Google Nest security cameras and video doorbells, there are other color options and bundles that are available in Amazon’s ongoing sale. You may want to look at all of them or select from the ones we’ve highlighted above, but either way, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchases quickly because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

