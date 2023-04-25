While all eyes are generally on Ring Video Doorbell deals, currently a better deal is courtesy of Walmart and the Google Nest Video Doorbell. Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is down to $89 for a limited time only. Being able to save $140 is a pretty sweet deal on an accompaniment to your home that’s sure to be incredibly useful. Whether you want to boost your home’s security or simply make sure you don’t miss someone calling around, this is a deal that’s likely to be popular. Here’s all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Video Doorbell

One of the best video doorbells around, the Google Nest Doorbell is perfectly suited for Google fans and anyone who loves a gorgeous-looking minimalist design for their home. It has a great matte plastic chassis that will blend into any decor so it looks a fair bit nicer than your regular video doorbell. The device has a 1.3-megapixel security camera which provides you with HDR video, night vision, and motion detection alerts for people and any other kind of unusual motion.

As you’d expect, you’ll receive an alert any time someone calls around at your door. You also get alerts for when a package is on your doorstep or anything else that you’ll want to pay attention to. There’s 24/7 streaming support here with you able to check in any time as well as view a 3-hour snapshot history to see what you might have missed. Unlike other video doorbells, there’s no need to sign up for a subscription to enjoy this feature either. If you do want more extensive history, a Nest Aware subscription allows you to scan through either 30 or 60 days of event history.

Any time you can’t answer the doorbell, you can choose from a series of Quick Response options through the Google Home app. That way, the doorbell can speak answers for you instead of you needing to devote some time to it. Of course, you can always speak to them if you prefer, but it’s a nice extra option. To use the Google Nest Doorbell, all you need is a wired doorbell currently available so you can replace it.

Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is down to $89 at Walmart right now. If you’ve been considering buying a video doorbell for a while, being able to save $140 is sure to make this a more appealing time to do so. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

