 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is discounted to $89

Jennifer Allen
By
A child pressing the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

While all eyes are generally on Ring Video Doorbell deals, currently a better deal is courtesy of Walmart and the Google Nest Video Doorbell. Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is down to $89 for a limited time only. Being able to save $140 is a pretty sweet deal on an accompaniment to your home that’s sure to be incredibly useful. Whether you want to boost your home’s security or simply make sure you don’t miss someone calling around, this is a deal that’s likely to be popular. Here’s all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Video Doorbell

One of the best video doorbells around, the Google Nest Doorbell is perfectly suited for Google fans and anyone who loves a gorgeous-looking minimalist design for their home. It has a great matte plastic chassis that will blend into any decor so it looks a fair bit nicer than your regular video doorbell. The device has a 1.3-megapixel security camera which provides you with HDR video, night vision, and motion detection alerts for people and any other kind of unusual motion.

As you’d expect, you’ll receive an alert any time someone calls around at your door. You also get alerts for when a package is on your doorstep or anything else that you’ll want to pay attention to. There’s 24/7 streaming support here with you able to check in any time as well as view a 3-hour snapshot history to see what you might have missed. Unlike other video doorbells, there’s no need to sign up for a subscription to enjoy this feature either. If you do want more extensive history, a Nest Aware subscription allows you to scan through either 30 or 60 days of event history.

Related

Any time you can’t answer the doorbell, you can choose from a series of Quick Response options through the Google Home app. That way, the doorbell can speak answers for you instead of you needing to devote some time to it. Of course, you can always speak to them if you prefer, but it’s a nice extra option. To use the Google Nest Doorbell, all you need is a wired doorbell currently available so you can replace it.

Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is down to $89 at Walmart right now. If you’ve been considering buying a video doorbell for a while, being able to save $140 is sure to make this a more appealing time to do so. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This height-adjustable electric standing desk is 49% off at Amazon
furmax electric height adjustable standing desk deal amazon april 2023

Great standing desk deals aren't as commonplace as we'd like them to be, so we're excited to see a big discount on a Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk at Amazon. Usually priced at $250, it's down to $140. That already sounds pretty sweet but you also get an additional 5% off by applying a coupon directly available on the site. Bringing the price down further to $133, this is a fantastic deal on a versatile standing desk. You'll need to be quick as stock is likely to be limited.

Why you should buy the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk
The best standing desks are a good addition to your home office setup as research has taught us all that standing is better than sitting down all the time. The Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk makes it easy to do while looking attractive at home. Rather than relying on a regular standing desk that needs complex adjustments, the Furmax Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk's height can be controlled using buttons. It can adjust quickly and accurately to your preset comfortable height so you're always in control. A digital control panel means you can always check the height via the LED display with two presets possible to save at any time.

Read more
Ring Video Doorbell just crashed to its kowest price of 2023
The Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, installed beside a doorway.

A smart video doorbell is something that everyone should have these days, and it doesn't matter whether you own your home, rent, or even live in an apartment -- it's useful to all. Not only does a smart doorbell allow you to answer your door remotely, from your phone or another device, but also you can see who's coming to your door when you're not home and capture it all on video. That might not seem like a big deal until someone makes off with your packages, or if there's an unwanted intruder that you need to report.
In the space, there's no product more renowned than Ring. You'll be happy to know there's a Ring Video Doorbell deal offering it for the lowest price yet, it may even be one of the best Ring video doorbell deals we've seen period. You can grab it from Amazon, right now, for $70, down from $100, which saves you $30. For perspective, that's $10 less than it was for Black Friday 2022, which makes it an excellent deal.

The 2020 release of the Ring offers a 1080P HD-capable smart doorbell, that's updated from the original with improved motion detection, the option to utilize privacy zones -- and enable audio privacy -- and a higher-quality night vision mode. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, resident product expert Alina Bradford praised it for its excellent app experience, privacy zone functionality, easy installation, and affordable price.
Once installed, Ring is easy to set up with your home's WiFi, which is all done through the Ring mobile app. Plus, everything you need to install the doorbell is included, such as mounting hardware and tools too. If it's running on battery, you will need to recharge your Ring video doorbell, but it's fairly simple to do. You can also pair the Ring with Alexa-enabled devices to get announcements, like when movement is detected at your door. An optional Ring Protect plan (sold separately) syncs Ring content with your devices like an Echo Show or Fire TV, so you can see a live feed or get voice announcements there too.
Remember, you can use the Ring to check in from anywhere using your mobile device. So, even if you're home, or away, you can connect to the Ring and talk to who's at your door if it's a solicitor, sending them away, or make a decision if it's someone you know like a friend or family member. If you have a smart lock installed, for example, you could let them into your home before you get there. You could also let package couriers drop your deliveries just inside the door.
Ultimately, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to transform your home into a smart one, at least for your main entry point. It's on sale at Amazon for one of the best prices yet currently. Down from $100, it's yours for just $70, which saves you a nice $30, a decent chunk to spend on a night out. Hurry though, we're not sure how long the deal is going to be available or when it will sell out, and Ring doorbells do sell out. Be sure to check out our tips and tricks guide to get the most out of your new Ring video doorbell.

Read more
This Roomba self-emptying robot vacuum is $250 off at Amazon
irobot roomba i4 evo deal amazon april 2023 robot vacuum lifestyle

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around at the moment with $250 off the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. It's usually priced at $650 but with $250 off, it's down to $399 so you save 39% off the regular price. A great way to cut down on your manual cleaning needs, this is the robot vacuum you need in your life. As always, we're counting on stock being highly popular so snap it up now if it's the right fit for your home.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
While researching how to choose a robot vacuum, you've probably seen iRobot mentioned a lot. It's a great robot vacuum brand that's responsible for many of the best robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is a super smart robot vacuum. It learns your home's layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can easily direct it to clean any room you want or create a set schedule for it to follow. It'll clean intelligently in straight lines back and forth, while also being able to navigate around furniture. It even offers personalized cleaning suggestions through learning your habits and routines, so you really don't need to think too hard here. There's even Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support if you'd prefer to instruct it with your voice.

Read more