 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $229, Walmart has the Google Nest Video Doorbell for $80

Jennifer Allen
By
A child pressing the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

If you’re looking at Ring video doorbell deals and realizing you want something a little different, check out the Google Nest Video Doorbell deal at Walmart. Usually priced at $229, it’s down to $80 for a limited time only. A great addition for anyone wanting to keep their home more secure or simply answer the door more effectively, the deal is likely to end soon. Let’s take a quick look at what to expect when you purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Video Doorbell

Considered to be one of the best video doorbells, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is great for security and not missing an important visitor. It’s hardwired so you’ll need to put a little more effort in than a battery version, but it means no need to recharge the device. Once set up, it’s able to stream 24/7 so you can check in on who might be around your home at all times.

It offers HD video so you can easily view bright and crisp images, whether it’s day or night. Because of that, you can also easily identify if you’re looking at a person, animal, or some other object. Besides being able to check in at all times, you can also view a three-hour snapshot history to see what you’ve missed which is great if you’re concerned about what might have happened while you were away for a time. Any time someone rings the doorbell, you get an alert to your phone and you can easily talk to a visitor even if you’re not nearby. You can instruct a courier to drop a parcel off in a specific place, or simply convince someone that you are actually still at home.

Related

Unlike many other video doorbells, the Google Nest Video Doorbell also looks super stylish. It has a sleek and curved design that will look perfect next to your door.

Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is a best seller in the Walmart sale thanks to dropping to just $79. This is a fantastic time to buy yourself some peace of mind for less than usual. Buy it today before the sale ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This Arlo Pro 4 Security Camera bundle is $250 off for Prime Day
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

If you're looking to make your home more secure, there are some great Prime Day deals around for the job. For instance, you can buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack for just $310. Usually priced $443 with a MSRP of $550, this is a fantastic discount. The lowest it's ever been in the past was $360 so this is the cheapest-ever deal. It's one of the Prime Day smart home deals you really don't want to miss out on and we're here to tell you more.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-Pack
Topping our look at the best home security cameras, you shouldn't resist the Arlo Pro 4. It offers a fantastic level of security and doesn't even require you to set up a hub like some of the other best smart home devices require.

Read more
This cordless vacuum is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day sale
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Today we're covering all of the best Prime Day deals and this one... isn't on Amazon? Yeah, Walmart is doing a summer sale as well. I know it, you know it, they know it... this is a "Prime Day" sale in anything but name. So, as part of Walmart's Prime Day vacuum deals, you can get a Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. That's $102 off the usual $199 and a great reason to shop Walmart even during Prime Day. But, much like the necessity of being a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Walmart+ to take advantage of this deal. You can join it for just a month now or

if you prefer. Explore our guide comparing Walmart+ and Prime to learn more.

Read more
Ring doorbell, security camera, and alarm kit prices slashed
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on a wall.

For your home security needs, Amazon's Ring has it all -- video doorbells, security cameras, and alarm kits. They're available with huge discounts in this year's Prime Day deals, so if you've been thinking about adding extra layers of protection for your family, you're going to want to take advantage of these offers. However, you're probably not the only one thinking about beefing up your home's security for Prime Day, so it's highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase as stocks for Ring products may already be selling out.

What to buy in Amazon's Prime Day Ring sale
The cheapest security devices that you can buy from Amazon's Prime Day deals for Ring products are the second-generation Ring Indoor Cam, which is

Read more