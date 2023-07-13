If you’re looking at Ring video doorbell deals and realizing you want something a little different, check out the Google Nest Video Doorbell deal at Walmart. Usually priced at $229, it’s down to $80 for a limited time only. A great addition for anyone wanting to keep their home more secure or simply answer the door more effectively, the deal is likely to end soon. Let’s take a quick look at what to expect when you purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Video Doorbell

Considered to be one of the best video doorbells, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is great for security and not missing an important visitor. It’s hardwired so you’ll need to put a little more effort in than a battery version, but it means no need to recharge the device. Once set up, it’s able to stream 24/7 so you can check in on who might be around your home at all times.

It offers HD video so you can easily view bright and crisp images, whether it’s day or night. Because of that, you can also easily identify if you’re looking at a person, animal, or some other object. Besides being able to check in at all times, you can also view a three-hour snapshot history to see what you’ve missed which is great if you’re concerned about what might have happened while you were away for a time. Any time someone rings the doorbell, you get an alert to your phone and you can easily talk to a visitor even if you’re not nearby. You can instruct a courier to drop a parcel off in a specific place, or simply convince someone that you are actually still at home.

Unlike many other video doorbells, the Google Nest Video Doorbell also looks super stylish. It has a sleek and curved design that will look perfect next to your door.

Usually priced at $229, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is a best seller in the Walmart sale thanks to dropping to just $79. This is a fantastic time to buy yourself some peace of mind for less than usual. Buy it today before the sale ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations