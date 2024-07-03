Grab an electric scooter for under $200 in Walmart’s 4th of July sale

While biking can be a lot of fun, it can get tiring, and locking your bike up outside while you’re working or shopping isn’t always an option. Electric scooters have taken the world by storm because they offer a great middle ground; they’re more compact, and you can take them with you when you reach wherever you go. Luckily, there’s a great 4th of July sale at Walmart on the Gotrax Rival Adult Electric Scooter, which knocks the price down to just $198 from the usual $298. That $100 in savings is pretty substantial and makes it a good option for those who might be on the fence in terms of price.

Why you should buy the Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter

The Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter has a relatively powerful 250W motor that will give you a max speed of 15.5, which might be a bit slower depending on your weight, but otherwise, it’s a pretty solid pace, especially if you’re on pedestrian roads. The battery has a little over five amp-hours, which roughly translates to up to 12.5 miles of range that you have to work with, although that also will be affected by the quality of the road you’re on and you’re weight. It has a max weight capacity of 220 pounds.

Interestingly enough, you do get rear disc braking and EABS anti-lock, which means you won’t go flying forward if you need to break too suddenly, which is good because you likely will in your day-to-day commute. Luckily, it’s not too heavy at 26.4 pounds, so if you want to get off and carry it around, it’s relatively easy to do so compared to something bigger like a bike. You’ll also appreciate that the Rival comes with an LED display, which gives you information on your speed, battery life, and headlight.

Overall, the Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter is a pretty solid all-around electric scooter, and with the discount from Walmart that brings it down to $198, it’s a pretty good deal that’s worth grabbing. That said, if you aren’t convinced about the Gortrax Rival, you could also check out these Best Buy 4th of July deals as well for some alternatives.