 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab an electric scooter for $198 in the Walmart Deals sale

By
GOTRAX electric scooter
GOTRAX

While biking can be a lot of fun, it can get tiring, and locking your bike up outside while you’re working or shopping isn’t always an option. Electric scooters have taken the world by storm because they are more compact than bikes, you can take them with you when you reach wherever you go, and, let’s be honest, you don’t have to pedal. Luckily, there’s a big sale going on at Walmart that sees a discount on the Gotrax Rival Adult Electric Scooter. The price has been knocked down to just $198 from the usual $298. That $100 in savings is pretty substantial and makes it a good option for those who might be on the fence in terms of price.

Why you should buy the Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter

The Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter has a relatively powerful 250W motor that will give you a max speed of 15.5, which might be a bit slower depending on your weight, but otherwise, it’s a pretty solid pace, especially if you’re on pedestrian roads. The battery has a little over five amp-hours, which roughly translates to up to 12.5 miles of range that you have to work with, although that also will be affected by the quality of the road you’re on and you’re weight. It has a max weight capacity of 220 pounds.

Interestingly enough, you do get rear disc braking and EABS anti-lock, which means you won’t go flying forward if you need to break too suddenly, which is good because you likely will in your day-to-day commute. Luckily, it’s not too heavy at 26.4 pounds, so if you want to get off and carry it around, it’s relatively easy to do so compared to something bigger like a bike. You’ll also appreciate that the Rival comes with an LED display, which gives you information on your speed, battery life, and headlight.

Overall, the Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter is a pretty solid all-around electric scooter, and with the discount from Walmart that brings it down to $198, it’s a pretty good deal that’s worth grabbing. That said, if you aren’t convinced about the Gortrax Rival, you could also check out some lingering Best Buy 4th of July deals as well for some alternatives.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Get up to $1,600 off a French door refrigerator in LG’s 4th of July sale
LG 27.8 cubic feet 4-door and french door smart refrigerator product image

If you're setting up a new house or just upgrading your old kitchen, then you may be looking for some great smart refrigerators, and with so many great refrigerator brands on the market, it can be hard to pick something great. Luckily, LG has a lot of great options, and it's holding an early with huge discounts across the board of up to 45%. That said, there are a couple of great standouts, and in particular, LG's 30 cubic foot smart french door refrigerator, which usually goes for $3,999 but has been massively knocked down to $2,499, which constitutes a whopping $1,500 discount.

Why you should buy the LG 30 cubic foot Smart French Door Refrigerator
As you might expect for a refrigerator with 30 cubic feet of storage, there's a massive amount of space in LG's fridge to fit your stuff, although that's not the most interesting feature. In fact, it's the middle drawer that can act as both a fridge and a freezer at essentially the flick of a switch. As such, it's great for people who are constantly either running out of fridge or freezer space or have a hard time planning for the stuff that's going to be in there, so you get a little bit of extra leeway with that.

Read more
Walmart dropped the price of this charcoal smoker to just $80
Gymax 3 in 1 Vertical Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

With the weather getting a lot nicer, now is the perfect time to get into grilling and smoking, especially if you've been putting it off due to the cold of the winter. While smoking and grilling can get quite expensive, especially if you get some of the higher-end gear, there are a lot of great budget options for you to dip your toe in. One great example is the BBQ smoker grill from Gymax, which usually goes for $130 but has been discounted to just $80 at Walmart, meaning you can check out the whole process without having to spend a ton of money.

Why you should buy the Gymax 3-in-1 Vertical Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
One of the great things about this BBQ smoker grill from Gymax is that it's versatile, and you can use it for a lot of different things. For example, you can use the bottom half on its own as a fire pit or a griller, so you don't even need to use it as a smoker if you don't have a need for it. If you do want to use it as a smoker, then you can add the second half for an enclosed area and then a grill on top of that with its own lid for a second enclosed area. Essentially, you can smoke two different things at the same time if you want to, and the quick-access doors let you see what's going on inside with relative ease.

Read more
Hurry! This Simzlife nugget ice maker is down to $170 — save $230
The Simzlife nugget ice maker on a white background.

If you need more ice in your life, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker for just $170, working out to savings of $230 off the regular price. It's ideal if you need a substantial quantity of ice, such as for regular gatherings or parties, but you don't want to upgrade to any fancy refrigerator deals. We’re here to tell you all about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker
The best refrigerator brands often provide excellent ice makers, but what if you solely need an ice maker rather than a whole new refrigerator? That’s where the Simzlife Nugget Ice Maker can be hugely helpful. It’s capable of providing soft, chewable ice in just 7 to 10 minutes. Within 24 hours, it can produce up to 35 pounds of nugget ice, which should suit pretty much anyone's needs. Whether you’re looking to keep the office well-stocked or you’re hosting a huge party, this is the ice maker for you.

Read more