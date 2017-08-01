Enjoy epic fondue with Gourmia’s new raclette and other dorm appliances

Why it matters to you Having a cool dorm room is important in college. Nothing says cool like a raclette grill with melted cheese trays.

In just a few weeks, young adults around the world head to college. In an effort to make the transition to dorm life as comfortable as possible, Gourmia released four new dorm room appliances perfect for campus life.

When it comes to living on campus, there are two important things that college students don’t have: money, and personal space. With only one room to share, space is precious. Gourmia has packed a lot into small packages with the appliances like a mini-fridge or even a raclette grill.

“Dorm life is more than mobile devices, laptops, social media accounts, and text books,” said Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen in a statement. “Students need food and refreshments, too. These Gourmia small kitchen appliances are the perfect size for their dorm room. And, making them even better, each is economically priced to fit a college student’s — or their parents’ stretched thin — budget.”

While mini fridges are a staple of college life, Gourmia’s Portable Mini-Fridge is a step above the rest. The fridge works without any liquid refrigerants, instead opting for a more environmentally friendly, solid-state thermoelectric cooling system. Although the interior is small, only fitting up to six standard aluminum cans, it can cool drinks down to 32 degrees below the outside temperature. If something small needs to keep warm instead of cold, a set-point thermostat can heat up food to 150 degrees.

For those with trouble waking up for those early classes, the Single-Serve 3-in-1 Coffee and Tea Maker is a great source of caffeine. Coffee can be made using both disposable K-cups or fresh ground coffee. Tea leaves can also be used for the calming effects. Each brew produces up to 14 ounces of goodness and cleanup is simple with dishwasher-safe components.

After using the school’s gym, students might want to enjoy a fresh smoothie. Rather than wandering around the mess hall, Gourmia offers the BlendMate Smoothie personal blender. Just like other blenders of this size, its design is meant for that blend-and-go convenience. A single button on the base spins powers the 250-watt motor that spins the blade. The whole package comes with two travel bottles with sealable lids, one 20 ounces, the other 10 ounces.

Having small, single-serve appliances is convenient for one person, but in college, students tend to gather. For a unique way to spend time together, the Electric Raclette Grill and its vertical grilling “sombrero” will have friends lining up our the door. Steak, chicken, shrimps, and more can all be cooked in this unique way. Additionally, six cheese-melting trays offer delicious ways to enhance any food thrown at it.

Known for its innovative kitchen appliances like the Air Fryer or its multicooker, Gourmia’s newest additions are easy to use and reasonably priced to fit within any college student’s budget. Prices range from $19 for the BlendMate Smoothie Plus personal blender, to $83 for the Single Serve Coffee and Tea Maker.