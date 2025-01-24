Best Buy has a fantastic deal on light strips today

If you’ve just snagged one of the many Amazon Echo deals around and you’re keen to continue making your home smarter on a budget, we’ve spotted some great smart lighting deals. Today at Best Buy, you can buy Govee LED Strip Lights on slae: just $25 for a 10 foot strip instead of $30, or $41 instead of $50 for 25 feet. We’re focusing on the 50 foot Govee LED Strip Light for $55 instead of $65, as it’s the best discount and you get a huge string of lights for the price. If all that sounds exciting, read on and we’ll tell you all about how well Govee lights work.

Why you should buy the Govee LED Strip Light

While the ruler of the best smart light bulb world is Philips Hue, I’d argue Govee is the best for light strips. I have a lot of Govee lights at home, and they were much more affordable than alternatives and work very well. The only disadvantage is the app isn’t quite as simple to use, but you soon get used to it.

An improved version of the Govee RGB Strip Light, the Govee LED Strip Light provides stunning segmented colors on a line. That means you can create beautiful lighting effects at home and it’s all Alexa compatible. Just connect the lighting directly to your Wi-Fi router and you can use one of the best smart speakers to control the action. There are different custom lighting options, and you can even share your creations with the app community.

Adding to the functionality, the Govee LED Strip Light also automatically syncs with the music you’re listening to so you can enjoy a more immersive experience while you relax. That makes it a great addition for your living space or your bedroom. The lights are covered with a protective coating so the strip is highly durable and flexible, protected from moisture and dust. Installation takes seconds as you simply stick the light strip to the surface in question.

Highly affordable for what it offers, I’m a big fan of Govee LED Strip Lights — even more so when on sale. Right now, you can buy 50 feet of Govee LED Strip Lights for $55 instead of $65, and there are similarly good discounts for smaller sizes too. It’s the perfect way of making your home look better than ever.