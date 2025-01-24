 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has a fantastic deal on light strips today

By
Good Deal Govee Strip Lights in a box on a white background.
Govee

If you’ve just snagged one of the many Amazon Echo deals around and you’re keen to continue making your home smarter on a budget, we’ve spotted some great smart lighting deals. Today at Best Buy, you can buy Govee LED Strip Lights on slae: just $25 for a 10 foot strip instead of $30, or $41 instead of $50 for 25 feet. We’re focusing on the 50 foot Govee LED Strip Light for $55 instead of $65, as it’s the best discount and you get a huge string of lights for the price. If all that sounds exciting, read on and we’ll tell you all about how well Govee lights work.

Why you should buy the Govee LED Strip Light

While the ruler of the best smart light bulb world is Philips Hue, I’d argue Govee is the best for light strips. I have a lot of Govee lights at home, and they were much more affordable than alternatives and work very well. The only disadvantage is the app isn’t quite as simple to use, but you soon get used to it.

An improved version of the Govee RGB Strip Light, the Govee LED Strip Light provides stunning segmented colors on a line. That means you can create beautiful lighting effects at home and it’s all Alexa compatible. Just connect the lighting directly to your Wi-Fi router and you can use one of the best smart speakers to control the action. There are different custom lighting options, and you can even share your creations with the app community.

Related

Adding to the functionality, the Govee LED Strip Light also automatically syncs with the music you’re listening to so you can enjoy a more immersive experience while you relax. That makes it a great addition for your living space or your bedroom. The lights are covered with a protective coating so the strip is highly durable and flexible, protected from moisture and dust. Installation takes seconds as you simply stick the light strip to the surface in question.

Highly affordable for what it offers, I’m a big fan of Govee LED Strip Lights — even more so when on sale. Right now, you can buy 50 feet of Govee LED Strip Lights for $55 instead of $65, and there are similarly good discounts for smaller sizes too. It’s the perfect way of making your home look better than ever.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Cyber Monday Yeti deals are here: tumblers and insulated storage
The Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler on a white background.

With the launch of Cyber Monday deals, it's a great time to kit yourself out with some great accessories to enrich your life. We’re talking about these Cyber Monday Yeti deals. Yeti makes some great tumblers, cooler storage bags, and anything else to keep your drinks and food at the right temperature for your needs. A wise investment, Yeti is even more appealing when its products are on sale like they are now.

We’ve picked out all the best Yeti deals, and we also have some great advice on what to think about before buying any of them. Read on, and we’ll take you through it all. We also have some great other Cyber Monday gift ideas, and for anyone keen to spend more on something high-end, there are some excellent Cyber Monday tablet deals out there, too.
Our top pick: Yeti Rambler 26-ounce Straw Cup -- $23 $35 35% off

Read more
The best Cyber Week deals under $50 you can still shop now
An Amazon Fire Stick

Cyber Monday has officially ended, but a lot of Cyber Week deals are still going strong. As the tradition goes, it's the best time of the year to shop and score major savings, making it the perfect time to get gifts for everyone on your list. The best part is that you can keep shopping as it looks like these offers will stay for a while.

We know that you want to buy some things for yourself that don't break the bank or to use this time to stock up on reasonably priced gifts. Here, everything is $50 and under, making it a perfect gift list for people who are our typical Digital Trends readers.
Herd Mentality — $20 $25 21% off

Read more
Cyber Monday GE Ice Maker deals 2024: Save 25% and get your ice already
The GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker on a white background.

Cyber Monday is almost here and the Cyber Monday deals are rolling in already. Now is the time for us to pick out our favorite Cyber Monday GE Ice Maker deals. The popular ice maker brand has some great discounts at various different major retailers so we’ve taken the time to highlight them here. Besides picking out the very best Cyber Monday GE ice maker deals, we’ve also spent a little time providing you with some buying advice. After all, a good deal is only good if you buy the right ice maker for you. Read on and we’ll take you through all you need to know about your future ice maker purchase.
Our top pick: GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker -- $340 $549 38% off

As far as GE ice maker deals go, this is one of the best right now. If you're not familiar, the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker can produce 38 pounds of ice per day. That works out at 1.6 pounds of fresh ice per hour with a removable drawer which holds up to 3 pounds at a time. It has built-in Wi-Fi and voice controls via the SmartHQ app while an LED display screen means you always know what’s going on.

Read more