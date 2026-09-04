 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Govee’s new AI lighting lineup lets you build custom scenes with simple prompts

With AI Lighting Bot 2.0, you can create custom scenes for everything from movie nights to holiday displays.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Govee COB Strip Light 2 Pro featured
Govee
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

Govee is doubling down on smart home ambient lighting at IFA 2026. The company just revealed its latest slate of AI-enabled lighting products, aimed at bringing automated mood-lighting adjustments, high-density color transitions, and custom setups for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Sky Ceiling Light

The Govee Sky Ceiling Light is built around daily wellness, pairing mood-responsive AI features with specialized illumination hardware. It uses Govee’s new AI Lighting Bot 2.0 to adjust lighting based on daily routines or current moods. It also features a targeted 478nm sky-blue wavelength to help keep you alert and focused when natural light is scarce.

Govee Sky Ceiling Light lifestyle image
Govee

The fixture can push out up to 7,000 lumens of white light with a CRI of 95, spanning an ultra-wide color temperature range from 1,000K to 10,000K. It also features TÜV Rheinland certifications for flicker-free operation and low blue light safety, alongside built-in Matter support for easy smart home integration. The Sky Ceiling Light is available starting September 4 for $399 in the US and €399 in Europe.

COB Strip Light 2 Pro

For internal accents and general room setup, the COB Strip Light 2 Pro brings seamless spot-free ambient lighting. Powered by the same AI Lighting Bot 2.0, it lets users generate custom lighting scenes for gaming, movie nights, or reading using plain text or voice commands.

Govee COB Strip Light 2 Pro lifestyle image
Govee

The hardware under the diffuser is particularly stacked. The strip packs 1,344 LEDs and 16 ICs per meter, arranged in a triple-layer groove design that delivers smooth light diffusion without any harsh hotspots. Coupled with RGBWWIC technology, a CRI of 92, and a 1,000K to 10,000K color temperature range, it delivers impressive color accuracy for ambient accent setups. The 5-meter version launches September 4 for $169.99/€179.99, while the 2-meter model arrives in late September for $99.99/€89.99.

Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro

Rounding out Govee’s IFA 2026 lineup is the Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro, built for exterior house lighting. The big hardware upgrade here is a dual-layer illumination architecture. Each light head contains two independently controlled IC chips, allowing the top and bottom sections to display completely different colors or effects simultaneously.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro lifestyle image
Govee

Driven by Govee’s LuminBlend+ Color Management System, the light can handle complex color transitions across whole rooflines. Like the rest of the new lineup, it plugs straight into AI Lighting Bot 2.0 so users can spin up holiday themes or everyday outdoor ambience looks with simple prompts. It goes on sale September 7 in the US, priced at $499.99 for 100 feet and $799.99 for 200 feet.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
This wild new TV mount moves your screen without you touching it
TVs can already adjust their picture and sound without much help from you. Perlegear now wants the physical screen to adapt to you as well.
Indoors, Interior Design, Lamp

TVs have become incredibly smart over the years. They can automatically tweak picture quality, adjust sound for your room, and recommend what you should watch next. Yet once you bolt one to the wall, there’s one decidedly old-fashioned thing about it: it’s staying exactly where you put it.

Perlegear has an interesting solution at IFA 2026. The company is showing off the AX1 Smart Adaptive Mount, a motorized TV mount that detects where you’re watching from and automatically moves the television to a more comfortable height. It’s an idea that sounds a little excessive until you think about how many different ways we use TVs today. You might be sitting on the couch for a movie, standing up for a workout, playing a motion-controlled game, or have kids watching from the floor. The ideal screen position for one isn’t necessarily great for the others.

Read more
iRobot’s new Roomba concept uses a piggybacking sidekick to reach tight spaces
The Roomba Duo pairs a powerful floor washer with a smaller robot built to clean hard-to-reach spots.
iRobot Roomba Duo featured

Robot vacuums have long forced buyers to choose between cleaning power and clearance. Heavy-duty wet-dry models pack enough scrubbing force to tackle stubborn, sticky messes, but their bulky frames often can't squeeze under low furniture. Slim robot vacuums can glide beneath sofas and beds, but they typically lack the muscle to do much more than sweep up light dust. iRobot's new Roomba Duo concept, unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, aims to solve this problem with an unconventional approach that involves deploying two specialized robots to work as a team.

A heavy-duty floor washer with a companion

Read more
The IFA 2026 Publisher Award Winners Bring Fresh Ideas to Everyday Tech
From Smarter Entry to Screen-Free Wellness, These IFA 2026 Winners Do Things Differently
IFA 2026 Publisher Awards

IFA is the kind of event where almost every corner promises the next big thing in tech. Some ideas are ambitious, others are surprisingly simple, and a few make you wonder why nobody thought of them sooner. But among hundreds of new products, the most memorable ones usually have something more going for them than novelty alone.

This year’s IFA Publisher Award winners are a good example. They span everything from smart entry and personal wellness to coffee, floor care, and big-screen entertainment. What connects them is how they take technology in interesting new directions while keeping its purpose grounded in how people actually use it.

Read more