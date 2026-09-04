Govee’s new AI lighting lineup lets you build custom scenes with simple prompts

Govee is doubling down on smart home ambient lighting at IFA 2026. The company just revealed its latest slate of AI-enabled lighting products, aimed at bringing automated mood-lighting adjustments, high-density color transitions, and custom setups for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Sky Ceiling Light

The Govee Sky Ceiling Light is built around daily wellness, pairing mood-responsive AI features with specialized illumination hardware. It uses Govee’s new AI Lighting Bot 2.0 to adjust lighting based on daily routines or current moods. It also features a targeted 478nm sky-blue wavelength to help keep you alert and focused when natural light is scarce.

The fixture can push out up to 7,000 lumens of white light with a CRI of 95, spanning an ultra-wide color temperature range from 1,000K to 10,000K. It also features TÜV Rheinland certifications for flicker-free operation and low blue light safety, alongside built-in Matter support for easy smart home integration. The Sky Ceiling Light is available starting September 4 for $399 in the US and €399 in Europe.

COB Strip Light 2 Pro

For internal accents and general room setup, the COB Strip Light 2 Pro brings seamless spot-free ambient lighting. Powered by the same AI Lighting Bot 2.0, it lets users generate custom lighting scenes for gaming, movie nights, or reading using plain text or voice commands.

The hardware under the diffuser is particularly stacked. The strip packs 1,344 LEDs and 16 ICs per meter, arranged in a triple-layer groove design that delivers smooth light diffusion without any harsh hotspots. Coupled with RGBWWIC technology, a CRI of 92, and a 1,000K to 10,000K color temperature range, it delivers impressive color accuracy for ambient accent setups. The 5-meter version launches September 4 for $169.99/€179.99, while the 2-meter model arrives in late September for $99.99/€89.99.

Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro

Rounding out Govee’s IFA 2026 lineup is the Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro, built for exterior house lighting. The big hardware upgrade here is a dual-layer illumination architecture. Each light head contains two independently controlled IC chips, allowing the top and bottom sections to display completely different colors or effects simultaneously.

Driven by Govee’s LuminBlend+ Color Management System, the light can handle complex color transitions across whole rooflines. Like the rest of the new lineup, it plugs straight into AI Lighting Bot 2.0 so users can spin up holiday themes or everyday outdoor ambience looks with simple prompts. It goes on sale September 7 in the US, priced at $499.99 for 100 feet and $799.99 for 200 feet.