 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Hackers heat hundreds of supermarket fridges in an unprecedented cyberattack

When "bring the heat" gets literal in your nearby grocery hub.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fridge in a supermarket
Eddie O. / Pexels

There’s plenty of backlash around the new breed of refrigerators that are now equipped with massive screens and are connected to the internet, all in the name of smart conveniences. The idea is not bad, but when you start showing ads or run into software-related issues, they wreak havoc. Naturally, you start questioning whether an appliance as straightforward as a fridge even needs those snazzy tricks.

The latest exhibit? Hackers in France took over hundreds of fridges in a supermarket, in what experts are calling a direct attack on food supplies. As part of the attack, the hackers defrosted and heated the refrigeration units overnight, causing large-scale wastage of food that was spoiled due to the high temperature levels.

What happened?

Fridge in supermarket
Mishaal Zahed / Unsplash

According to the BBC, hackers targeted supermarkets operated by Cooperative U after breaking into the software that operates the connected refrigeration units across 100 stores. Another brand named Netto was also targeted, with reports claiming that refrigeration units in over 300 Intermarché-owned stores were affected. After hacking the software, the unidentified attacker(s) heated the units to over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) overnight.

Je condamne fermement la cyber attaque visant des produits alimentaires chez @intermarche @CooperativeU @Leclerc

La sécurité alimentaire nécessite plus d’attention à tous les niveaux. Car l’instrumentalisation de l’alimentation est devenue une réalité.@UEFrance

— Christophe Hansen (@CHansenEU) October 12, 2026

When staffers opened the fridge on Monday, they reported a blast of hot air emanating from the refrigeration machines. As a result of the heating, the stores had to throw away huge amounts of edible items due to concerns over spoilage, leading to losses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in certain stores. Food commissioner Christophe Hansen criticized the large-scale coordinated attacks on food chains, noting that weaponization of food has become a reality.

Recommended Videos

“Our teams are fully mobilized, in coordination with refrigeration specialists, to restore the situation as quickly as possible,” Dominique Schelcher, chief of Cooperative U, shared in a post on X. “Targeting equipment essential to the preservation of fresh products and to the food supply of the French people is of extreme gravity and is unprecedented. It is unacceptable,” he added.

Je confirme qu’une cyberattaque touche depuis cette nuit les installations de production de froid de plusieurs magasins de notre réseau @CooperativeU.
Nos équipes sont pleinement mobilisées, en lien avec les frigoristes, pour rétablir la situation au plus vite. Une enquête devra…

— Dominique Schelcher (@schelcher) October 12, 2026

In addition to Cooperative U and Netto, stores operated by Carrefour, E.Leclerc and Monoprix were also hit. Law enforcement authorities have already opened an investigation, but so far, no hacking group or individual has come forward to claim responsibility. The attack is not entirely unprecedented. Security experts have repeatedly highlighted vulnerabilities in the controllers that are used in cold storage and refrigeration units at commercial scale.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Apple could turn to ADT for help with its new smart home ecosystem
The rumored tie-up could give Apple a ready-made network for installing HomeView and other connected-home hardware.
LG Smart Deadbolt Lock Featured

Apple’s upcoming smart home push is starting to involve more companies than we initially expected. LG is reportedly making a collection of accessories that Apple helped develop, including locks, cameras, a thermostat, and a video doorbell. Now, ADT could potentially have a role to play once some of that hardware reaches your home.

According to MacRumors, there are signs that Apple may announce a partnership with ADT alongside its new smart home products. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the rumored tie-up would make a lot of sense if Apple wants to make its new ecosystem easier to install.

Read more
Apple’s HomePod mini 2 could finally get a chip upgrade for a smarter Siri
An S10 chip could bring Siri AI to Apple’s compact speaker and help it work alongside the upcoming HomeView smart display.
Apple HomePod mini 2 image from sourcecode

Apple’s HomePod mini has spent nearly six years running on the same S5 chip. New colors have kept the small speaker looking fresh, but its next update could give it a more useful role around the house. Apple is reportedly preparing a HomePod mini 2 with upgraded processing and connectivity, just as its HomeView smart home display approaches.

Earlier leaks from Apple’s software pointed to a familiar design and new colors. The latest reporting suggests the bigger changes will be inside, giving the speaker the hardware to support Siri AI and work alongside Apple’s upcoming home hub.

Read more
Apple HomeView smart home display could arrive in November with an A18 chip
Apple’s HomeView could serve as a Siri-powered command center for the smart home.
iPad

Apple’s October 13 “Welcome Home” event is just days away, and new details of the company’s long-rumored smart home hub have surfaced. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will be called HomeView and is expected to ship around mid-November, several weeks after Apple shows it off on October 13.

We have been hearing about this device for quite some time. Earlier reports described a roughly 6-inch square display that could sit on a countertop or mount to a wall, recognize different members of a household, and act as the central controller for everything from locks and thermostats to smart speakers. The latest report fills in some of the biggest remaining blanks.

Read more