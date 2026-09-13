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Hands-On with Haier at IFA 2026: There’s a camera in everything

From AI-powered fridges and washing machines to robot-assisted laundry, Haier’s vision of the smart home is getting seriously intelligent.

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Haier Booth at IFA 2026
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 1 day ago

If I had to sum up Haier’s entire IFA showcase in one sentence, it would be a camera here, a camera there, and a camera everywhere. But after spending some time with the products, I realised the cameras aren’t really the point. The interesting part is what Haier is doing with all that visual information.

From fridge to oven, AI is watching

Take the refrigerator. Haier’s AI Food Care System 2.0 uses cameras to recognise what you’re putting in and taking out, helping optimise storage conditions and even suggesting recipes based on what is left inside. Instead of simply telling your fridge to get colder, the idea is for it to understand what is actually happening inside it.

Architecture, Building, Furniture
Haier

The same philosophy extends to the kitchen. Haier’s AI-powered ovens can use an internal camera to recognise and monitor what you’re cooking, helping determine the appropriate cooking process and knowing when the food is ready. And, of course, everything ties into Haier’s hOn ecosystem, giving you control and information through your phone.

Four drums, one laundry machine, zero excuses

Laundry was where things got particularly interesting for me. The Vision 15 Collection puts cameras and sensors inside the washing machine to understand the load, identify mixed colours and fabrics, and even warn you if something has been left behind or is stuck inside the drum. It is essentially an extra pair of eyes making sure you don’t make an expensive laundry mistake.

Haier 4 Drum Washing Machine showcased at IFA 2026
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

But the highlight of the laundry showcase was undoubtedly the Multi Care Laundry Studio. Haier has managed to put four independently usable drums into a single appliance: a 10kg washing machine, an 8kg heat-pump dryer and two 1kg mini-drums for smaller or delicate loads. Even more impressive, the whole thing works from a single power connection, water connection and drain.

Apparently even laundry needs a robot

And then came the robots. Haier had several humanoid robots on display, showcasing how the company sees robotics eventually becoming another part of the intelligent home. One of the more fun demonstrations tackled a surprisingly relatable problem: your washing machine can wash your clothes and your dryer can dry them, but someone still has to move the laundry from one to the other. In Haier’s demo, a humanoid robot took care of that final step, picking clothes up from the washer and transferring them to the dryer. It was a simple demonstration, but a fascinating glimpse at how Haier imagines AI moving beyond screens and appliances to actually lend a hand around the home.

Haier with Sound by KEF showcase at IFA 2026
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Haier wasn’t only focused on appliances, either. Its TV showcase featured its vibrant SQD Mini LED technology alongside a gigantic 163-inch Micro LED display. There was also a dedicated audio experience developed with KEF, showing that Haier wants its connected-home vision to extend into entertainment as well.

The home that just gets it

What I came away with from Haier’s IFA showcase was less about any one individual product and more about the direction the company is taking. Cameras, sensors, AI, apps, and eventually robotics are all being brought together to make everyday household chores increasingly automatic.

Haier TV with SQD Mini LED Technology and UltraSense AI showcased at IFA 2026
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

And honestly, if the end goal is to make all those little chores happen in the background without me having to think about them, I’m not complaining.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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