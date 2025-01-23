Hatch Restore 3 vs. Hatch Restore 2: what’s new on this updated smart alarm clock?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pricing and availability Design and buttons Features Verdict

The Hatch Restore 3 is a wonderful bedside companion. Its primary function is that of a smart alarm clock, but it’s also capable of playing music to help you unwind at night and simulating the sunrise to ease you into the morning. Our Hatch Restore 3 review found it to be one of the best smart alarms on the market — but how does it compare to the outgoing Hatch Restore 2? More specifically, should current Hatch Restore 2 owners feel obligated to upgrade?

Here’s a closer look at the Hatch Restore 3 and Hatch Restore 2 to help you decide if the newer model is worth the investment.

Pricing and availability

Both the Hatch Restore 3 and Hatch Restore 2 cost $170. They also both support the Hatch+ membership plan, which costs $5 per month and unlocks a wealth of exclusive routines — such as new meditations, soundscapes, music, and more. However, the Hatch Restore 2 is now only available via third-party resellers. That makes it easier to get your hands on the Hatch Restore 3, as it’s readily available on the Hatch website.

Winner: Hatch Restore 3

Design and buttons

The Hatch Restore 3 looks very similar to the old Hatch Restore 2, but there are a few key differences that make it easier to use. Arguably the most important addition is the Big Button. This can be found on top of the Hatch Restore 3 and serves a variety of roles. It can start and advance through your Unwind routines, turn off and snooze your alarm, and it even rotates so you can use it as a dial to adjust your volume.

Other buttons on the Restore 3 include a Swap button to advance through your Unwind routine, a Pause button, an alarm toggle to disable your alarms, and a Light button that’s used to reset your device or sync with Bluetooth.

By comparison, only two buttons and an alarm toggle are available on the Hatch Restore 2. This makes it a bit more challenging to manipulate — especially when trying to use it in a dimly lit room.

Winner: Hatch Restore 3

Features

These two devices offer pretty much all the same features. Here’s a quick look at their standout features:

Create alarms

Play meditations, soundscapes, and other audio to assist with your morning and sleep routines

Illuminate their face a variety of colors to simulate the sunrise

The appearance of the Hatch Sleep app is slightly different between the two (for example, the Restore 2 uses a Morning Moment feature that’s replaced by a two-step sunrise routine on the Restore 3), but they effectively serve the same purpose. So regardless of what you’re looking for, these two offer pretty much the same features. Most people will find the Restore 3 to be slightly more customizable, but the Restore 2 still offers plenty of functionality.

At the end of the day, both are capable of playing various soundscapes to help you unwind or sleep, then mimic the sunrise in the morning as it wakes you with a gentle alarm.

Winner: Tie

Verdict

Thanks to its updated design and addition of several buttons, the Hatch Restore 3 is an undeniable upgrade from the Hatch Restore 2. It’s also great that it carries the same $170 price tag. No doubt it’s still a bit pricey, but it’s great to see that the Restore 3 doesn’t further inflate its price despite these big improvements.

If you don’t yet own a Hatch device, the Hatch Restore 3 is without a doubt the one to purchase. However, folks who currently own a Restore 2 probably don’t need to rush out and upgrade. While you’ll find the Restore 3 to be slightly more customizable and the new buttons make it easier than ever to operate, it’s not different enough to warrant another $170 investment. Instead, consider using your Restore 2 as long as you can. But once you’re ready to move on, the Restore 3 is a wonderful successor.