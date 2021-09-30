  1. Smart Home

Haxson’s bladeless AirFan blasts cool air and music from your headboard

By

A Kickstarter campaign has just launched for a smart fan that bundles in a clock, a Bluetooth speaker, a light, and a charging port. The bladeless Haxson AirFan includes a heating mode, a formaldehyde sensor, and a purifier while maintaining a rather svelte profile. The HEPA filter should be able to stop contaminants like dust, smoke, pollen, and odor.

On the audio side, the AirFan uses Bluetooth 5.0, and plays nice with both Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows you to ask the AirFan to dim its light, set an alarm, or answer inane trivia that’s keeping you up in the middle of the night. It will also include what Haxson calls “sleep coach technology.” Even if that’s as simple as a white noise generator, it could be helpful for restless sleepers.

If fiddling with your phone for simple functions is too much of a hassle, the AirFan also comes with a hardware remote. From here, you can adjust the fan, clock brightness, LED light, and more.

Haxson AirFan set on above headboard.

Even though the AirFan is largely positioned for the bedside, the slim and stylish design makes it equally useful by your desk, or anywhere else you might need to add some climate control.

Being able to manage personal microclimates with products like the Haxson AirFan can be a great way of mitigating extra costs of home heating and cooling. When you’re asleep, you don’t need your whole house at a certain temperature, you just need the bedroom taken care of. Using less power on heating or cooling that unused space also means helping the environment. Of course, if you need that cooling on the go, you can always just wrap a wearable fan around your neck.

The usual crowdfunding caveats apply here. Remember that backing Kickstarter campaigns never guarantees you’ll get the item you pledged for, or that you’ll get it on time, or that it will be exactly what was initially promised. If you’re cool with all of that, you can jump in on the $199 early bird pricing on the Haxson AirFan here.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Google Chromecast deals for October 2021

Google Chromecast Ultra

Best Buy TV Deals and Sales for October 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

Vizio V Series

Best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for October 2021

marshall tufton speaker review bluetooth road

The best cheap subwoofer deals for October 2021

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for October 2021

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones

The best stylus for note-takers and artists

Best stylus

The best co-op games for 2021

marvel's avengers

iOS 15 tips and tricks: Make the most of your iPhone

iOS 15 preview webpage on an iPhone 11.

Last chance: SAVE $234 on a 2-year NordVPN subscription

NordVPN in use on laptop.

Here’s why Best Buy shoppers love this 70-inch 4K TV (hint: It’s ONLY $580)

Hisense 70A6G 70-inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV in living room on stand.

Sony acquires Demon’s Souls developer, which already has new game in the works

Main character from Demon's Souls.

Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenge guide: Grim Fable

Grim Fable from Fortnite.

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Spotify app icon on iPhone.