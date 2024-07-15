You probably noticed there’s a little thing called Amazon Prime Day happening this week, so there are plenty of Prime Day deals ready to shop. Now’s a great time to shop for just about anything you need, from desks and office gear to chairs. To help on that front, we’ve honed in on the best Prime Day office chair deals. Specifically, we’re looking at all things Herman Miller. The company makes some of the best and most stylish-looking office chairs around, but you need to pay plenty for the privilege. That’s why it’s so awesome to see so many Herman Miller Prime Day deals happening right now. A better option than any gaming chair deals around, this is where you should invest your cash. Below, we’ve picked out all the best Herman Miller Prime Day deals as well as provided some advice on what to consider when buying one.

Best Herman Miller Prime Day office chair deal

Aeron executive office chair —

More Herman Miller Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a Herman Miller office chair on Prime Day

No Herman Miller office chair is cheap so it’s incredibly important you buy the right one for you. Crucially, a Herman Miller chair is an investment and one that should serve you well for many years, providing you pick the right model for your needs. Of course, it’s a good idea to think about how much you can afford. Different Herman Miller office chairs are available for different prices, so it’s good to plan ahead and see if you can go super premium or if one of the more affordable Herman Miller chairs will suffice for you.

If you simply want to know the best office chair for long hours, check out the Herman Miller Aeron Chair. It tops our list thanks to its breathable fabric, choice of chair sizes, and several adjustable components. It’s expensive, but it has everything you could need, like adjustable armrests, a premium tilt and recline system, and the choice to raise or lower your seat height (as expected).

Another option is the Herman Miller Embody office chair, which has a striking design that conforms to your movement. It also encourages good posture, and you can’t put a price on your joints. It does this through Herman Miller’s Pixelation Support system, which adjusts with all your movements and is certainly something to look out for. Of course, there are great Herman Miller alternatives, but none really compare to the genuine article.

When buying, look for supportive cushions and backrests, along with extras like additional lumbar support. It’s important to find a good and durable frame, too, as you want this chair to last for a long time.

To an extent, whatever you buy from Herman Miller is sure to be a winner. That’s how exceptional its quality is. Just make sure you read up on the features, as you may find you want certain options more than others. When spending so much, you don’t want to realize you missed out on a crucial detail that would have made all the difference for you.

How we chose these Herman Miller Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re looking for. We spend our days throughout the year seeking out the best deals, and we don’t just leave that to Prime Day deals. Instead, we spend every day tracking down the best deals so we know what to look for. During the Prime Day sales, we can spot if something is incremental or if something is the best deal we’ve seen in months. That way, we’ll prioritize the spectacular deals over the smaller discounts that are still worth it if you were planning on buying a new chair anyhow.

Alongside that, we know the field. We know what we want from a Herman Miller office chair and what we would recommend other people to use. That means we list the absolute best Herman Miller chairs. Granted, that’s pretty much all chairs from the company, but we still know what features and options are most highly sought after.

That all leads to us listing Herman Miller office chair deals that we would recommend to our friends and family and that we’re pretty tempted to buy for ourselves too. All the Herman Miller Prime Day deals here are the ones you really won’t want to miss out on.