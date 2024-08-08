Home Depot expands Hubspace with an intelligent bathroom fan

Home Depot continues to expand its Hubspace smart home offerings, with its catalog now comprising nearly 100 unique products. It’s growing even larger this Friday with the rollout of the Commercial Electric Smart Exhaust Fan with Bluetooth Speaker, which packs in tons of cool features that should make it a welcome addition to any smart home.

Unlike most bathroom exhaust fans, this one is equipped with both a motion sensor and a humidity sensor. It also supports two flow rates — 80 cubic feet per minute (CFM) or 110 CFM — so it can be used with rooms of all sizes or to vent out moisture from especially steamy showers.

The device works with Hubspace, Google Home, and Alexa, so you should have no problem syncing it with the rest of your smart home. Hubspace is designed as a streamlined platform for shoppers new to smart devices. But once you’ve come to grips with all its features, you can pivot to Google or Alexa for more functionality.

That sort of compatibility makes the Smart Exhaust Fan great for smart home users across a variety of platforms — though both Matter and Apple Home are notable omissions.

Aside from two fan speeds and smart home connectivity, the Smart Exhaust Fan brings heaps of additional functionality to the table. For one, it’s built with LED lights that are fully customizable. Whether you want a warm 2,700K glow or a colorful array shining through the room, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to illumination choices. You can also program in custom schedules or dim the lights as needed.

You’ll even find a built-in Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to unwind with your favorite songs.

Despite all the cool tech packed into the Commercial Electric Smart Exhaust Fan, it costs just $199. That’s quite a bit more expensive than traditional exhaust fans — which can be under $50 — but it’s aligned with other smart vent fans and luxury models, which often climb over $200.

The Smart Exhaust Fan will be available at Home Depot starting August 9.