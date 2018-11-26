Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google Home Hub, Lenovo Smart Displays get better alarm functionality

Patrick Hearn
By
google home hub review 1
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends

When is the last time you woke up and decided to sleep for another half an hour? Most of us find that an extra bit of sleep can make or break the day, but the effect of that sleep is largely lost when you have to smack your lips and groan out a command to Google to wake you up in 15 minutes.

The Google Home Hub and the Lenovo Smart Displays have fixed this problem in a recent update. You can now set alarms by touching, rather than speaking to the devices. Aside from the personal convenience of setting alarms the old-fashioned way, this update makes the devices more viable for people with partners. No one wants the angry looks they get when they wake up their girlfriend or boyfriend by talking to Google.

Of course, the update comes with other features. The Google Home Hub has a brand-new look for its menu. If you swipe up from the bottom of the screen, you’ll find the ability to adjust the brightness, volume, and three more icons that let you add an alarm, mute the Hub, or expand the menu into more detailed settings.

One of the Lenovo Smart Display’s most popular features has also been shown a bit of TLC. Users can now save recipes into a virtual cookbook for later review and use. Lenovo released an official list of features:

  • Touch alarms have been added to Quick Settings
  • Users can remove, favorite, and share photos
  • “My Cookbook” functionality
  • Thanksgiving Recipe Recommendations card
  • Nest Hello doorbell two-way talk via touch
  • The screen times out faster to Dark Mode in low light
  • The Smart Display will respond to commands to “turn off the screen”
  • Larger dark mode clock face
  • The previous feature will be shown when swiping off current feature

These changes are set to roll out soon, although the updates to the Google Home Hub are only available for users enrolled in the Preview Program. If you’re interested in getting access to the latest changes to Google devices, you can sign up for the Preview Program through the Google Home app on your phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon has an even dozen new smart devices. Here's how to order
Up Next

The best earbuds of 2018
lg xboom wk9 thinq view smart speaker google assistant review with xxl
Product Review

LG’s XBOOM WK9 smart display has solid sound ... for a price

Introduced way back at CES in January 2018, LG’s WK9 smart display is finally on store shelves. But how does it compare to other smart displays on the market? We took a look and a listen to find out.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
iPhone X tips and tricks
Mobile

Master your new iPhone X with these helpful tips and tricks

If you already managed to snag the iPhone X, it may take a while to get used to the design. Check out our helpful iPhone X tips and tricks guide and make sure you're getting the most out of your new smartphone.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Ring Spotlight Solar review
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Ring smart home security products

Great Cyber Monday deals on Ring smart home security products. Ring security alarm starter kits, video doorbells, and battery-operated spotlight cameras are all deeply discounted. All Ring security products work together.
Posted By Bruce Brown
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot was just released. Is it worth upgrading your second-generation Echo Dot? Here, we take a closer look at the two devices to see how much Amazon has improved its flagship Alexa voice assistant smart…
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo (second generation)
Smart Home

Amazon Echo vs. Echo Plus: Which should you get?

If you're trying to choose between the Amazon Echo or the Echo Plus, then this guide is for you. It compares the two Alexa-enabled speakers in cost, size, looks, functionality, and more.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo sub
Smart Home

Plus, Dot, Spot, Show? Which Amazon Echo is the way to go?

Not sure just what Amazon Echo device with Alexa voice assistant you're looking for? Whether you're looking for great sound, smart home control, or a screened device, we've got you covered. Here are all the Amazon Echo devices, what they…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

Amazon has an even dozen new smart devices. Here’s how to order

Amazon's hardware announcement meant a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here is the complete list of devices that were announced, as well as reviews for some.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
google assistant vs amazon alexa echo dot kids edition green bedtime
Smart Home

Here's what parents (and children) get with the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

The Echo Dot Kids Edition combines a free year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited with a more durable case and 2-year worry-free warranty. But is the Kids Edition worth the $30 over the regular Echo Dot?
Posted By Brie Barbee
google home hub vs amazon echo show
Smart Home

Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show

The Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show: which is better? Both are smart displays that control your smart home, but that's where the similarities end. We compare design, features, price and more to find out which is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
marijuana tech for home anova sous vide precision cooker wi fi lifestyle 1500x1000
Deals

Save $100 on an Anova Sous Vide and cook with professional precision

Anova is one of the most recognized names in the sous vide game right now, and if you're hoping to pick one up for cheap, the company has a few of its most popular models on sale at Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
thermador connect cooktops ovens 36 inch master freedominduction cooktop
Smart Home

Thermador comes out with a slew of connected cooktops and ovens

Thermador, veteran purveyor of high-end home kitchen appliances, is reaching out to tech-savvy chefs with a bevy of new cooktops and ovens outfitted with its signature connected home technology.
Posted By Denny Arar
pressure cooker corned beef
Smart Home

Speed up cooking with one of the best pressure cookers on the market

Not all pressure cookers are created equally. You have to choose between stovetop cookers, multicookers, canners, and even microwave cookers. Our pressure cooking buyer's guide includes our picks for the best in each category.
Posted By Erika Rawes
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot Deals

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
silverware handles up or down dishwasher utensils mem2b
Smart Home

You should stop handwashing your dishes now. Here’s why

Handwashing your dishes seems like a perfectly logical thing to do until you figure out that it uses up to five times the amount of water that an energy-efficient dishwasher does. Maybe it's time to stop.
Posted By Clayton Moore