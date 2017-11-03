Use your leftovers to power your next meal with HomeBiogas 2.0

Why it matters to you Don't waste your leftovers -- turn them into fuel for tomorrow instead.

We’ve seen our fair share of Kickstarter projects that seem at best frivolous, and at worst useless. And then, of course, there are the Kickstarter failures that either never ship (like the Coolest Cooler) or fold after a short time in the sun (like Jawbone). But we have high hopes for the HomeBiogas 2.0; not only is it supremely useful, but it’s very good for the environment, and has already proven its mettle with the successful HomeBiogas 1.0. So if you’re itching to become an early bird backer of a crowdfunded project, this might be one to check out.

This biogas appliance hopes to help families the world over cook using renewable energy. Described as “the most efficient, affordable, and rewarding way to transform food waste and animal manure into energy,” this is one biogas appliance that you can safely put to use in your own backyard.

Designed to be as approachable as possible (even to absolute strangers of biogas), using the HomeBiogas 2.0 is as easy as tossing in organic waste and allowing bacteria to do the rest. After a meal prep session or a meal, place your leftover food or scraps into the system’s sink. This transforms the calories that remain in this food waste into energy. The bacteria found in the digester will get to work on the organic matter, transforming it into biogas and fertilizer. And don’t worry — you can keep feeding the HomeBiogas 2.0 your leftovers for as long as you need to — the gas bag has a 700 liter capacity, which means that you’ll have plenty of gas to utilize the next time you’re ready to prepare a meal.

The HomeBiogas 2.0 is said to be able to provide up to three hours of cooking gas daily. And while it looks, smells, and burns similarly to traditional gas, you don’t have to worry about leaving a carbon footprint. Really, your’e doing the Earth a favor.

Aside from cooking gas, you’ll also be able to harvest liquid fertilizer from the system. No, don’t worry — you won’t have to handle any of this liquid with your hands. Rather, the fertilizer flows directly from the pouring sleeve straight into a fertilizer can, which means no mess and all the benefits for you.

You can pre-order a HomeBiogas 2.0 now for $460, with an estimated delivery date of March 2018.