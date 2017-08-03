Honeywell now works with Google Home to help keep your home comfortable

Why it matters to you Keeping your house cool in the summer should require minimal effort, and Honeywell and Google Home agree.

Your Honeywell thermostat just got a bit easier to control. This week, the 111-year-old company got a dose of modern technology with its new integration with Google Home. Now, folks with a Google Home smart hub can use their voice to control their home’s temperature. Simply start your command with, “OK, Google,” and you can easily adjust the settings on your LyricTM or Total Connect Comfort thermostat.

Google Home is the latest to collaborate with the Works With Honeywell program, as platforms like the Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT are already compatible. And on top of voice control, the new integration also allows users to control Honeywell products using Google Assistant on various Google or Android devices. Should your home feature multiple heating or cooling zones, you can also set certain thermostats to correspond to certain zones, and control each one of these specifications independently using Google Home.

Of course, you can still control your thermostat using Honeywell’s Lyric or Total Connect Comfort app, or directly on the thermostat’s interface, but this new Google Home functionality adds another layer of convenience.

“Honeywell technology is already found in more than 150 million homes worldwide,” said Scott Harkins, vice president, IoT partner programs, Honeywell Connected Home. “Now with our Google Home integration, we’re thrilled to have the first thermostats integrated with every major smart hub. It is another way we are helping consumers more easily bring smart technology into their homes and lives, regardless of how they want to get started, their home’s unique needs, or which smart hub they have.”

As smart homes and connected technology become increasingly ubiquitous, heritage brands like Honeywell are working to ensure that they stay current and relevant. As such, Honeywell is already collaborating with more than 200 companies in the smart home industry by way of the Works With Honeywell program, and this number is only expected to grow. So if you’re looking for a way to keep your home environment at the perfect temperature this summer, having a Honeywell thermostat and a Google Home smart hub may be the easiest way to go about it.