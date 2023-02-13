 Skip to main content
How to turn off the clock on your Echo Dot

Jon Bitner
By

The Echo Dot with Clock is one of the newest additions to the Echo family. Beyond offering all the features found on the standard Echo Dot, this nifty smart home gadget also includes a minimalist display – which can show the time or other relevant info. However, if you end up disliking this low-tech display, Amazon gives you an easy way to turn it off. Here’s a closer look at how to turn off the clock on your Echo Dot, along with a quick way to change its brightness.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Echo Dot with Clock

  • Alexa app

Amazon Echo Show 5th Generation on a shelf.

How to turn off your Echo Dot’s clock

After just a few steps, you can completely disable your Echo Dot’s clock. Keep in mind that this method only works for the Echo Dot with Clock and won’t work for other devices in the Echo family.

Step 1: Open your Alexa app.

Step 2: Select the Devices menu.

Step 3: Select Echo & Alexa.

Step 4: Find your Echo Dot with Clock product.

Step 5: Select LED Display, then change Display to Off.

Step 6: That’s it! If you ever decide you want to enable the clock, follow the same directions above – but this time toggle Display to On.

Adjust brightness on Echo Dot with clock

Don’t want to completely disable the clock, but wish it wasn’t so bright? Amazon (once again) has you covered. Follow the same steps you would to disable your clock, but once you’re in the Echo Dot with Clock menu, look for the Setting icon (which is shaped like a gear). Click on this, then find the LED Display section. Here, you’ll have the option to enable Adaptive Brightness, which will change the LED levels based on the light in the room, or use a Brightness slider to set its level manually.

Conversely, you can use voice commands to change your Echo Dot with Clock brightness. Eligible commands include:

  • Set brightness to “X” (where “X” is a number from one to ten).
  • Set brightness to maximum.
  • Set brightness to minimum.

