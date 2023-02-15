Selling or buying a home is already a hassle, and if you’re moving to (or from) a place that’s outfitted with tons of smart home gear, the process becomes a bit more complex. Not only will you have to wipe all the data from your old smart home gear, but you’ll have to take over control of all the smart home gadgets at your new place.

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes

Thankfully, Ring makes it easy to change ownership of the Ring Doorbell with a process that takes just a few minutes. It does, however, involve a bit of cooperation from both the old owner and new owner – here’s a closer look at how it works.

How to remove the old owner of a Ring Doorbell

If you’re looking to change the owner of a Ring Doorbell, there are only a few steps you need to take. The first thing that needs to happen is that the previous owner needs to uninstall the device from their Ring App. To do this, they’ll want to open the Ring App on their smartphone and follow these directions.

Step 1: Tap on the three lines at the top-left corner of the screen, then select Devices.

Step 2: From here, click the device that needs a new owner.

Step 3: Select Device Settings, then General Settings.

Step 4: Finally, select Remove this device.

How to officially change ownership

Once the previous owner has deleted the Ring Doorbell from their Ring App, you’re ready to assume control of the smart home gadget. As long as you’re using the latest version of the Ring App, you should be able to simply follow the prompts on the screen during the standard setup process to request ownership.

If you don’t see this option on the screen, then you’ll need to reach out to the Ring Community Support Center for additional information. But with any luck, changing ownership of a Ring Doorbell should take no more than 15 minutes.

While you'll still need to contact the previous owner, you no longer need to reach out directly to Ring's Customer Support (unless, of course, you're encountering issues). This makes the changeover process a bit less cumbersome than before, and should save you a few minutes during the stressful moving process.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations