Roborock makes some of the best robot vacuums on the market. Offering sleek designs, impressive performance, and the ability to work automatically without manual input, these popular devices make it easy to keep your home clean. However, just because they can function without manual input doesn’t mean you can forget about them entirely. In fact, you’ll still need to perform routine cleaning and maintenance on your Roborock robot vacuum. Thankfully, the process is incredibly easy and shouldn’t take more than a few minutes of your time.

Here's how to clean a Roborock robot vacuum to keep it working like new.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 20 minutes What You Need Roborock robot vacuum

Soft-bristle brush

Microfiber cloth

Paper towels

Prep your home before each Roborock run

Before discussing any steps you can take to clean your Roborock, it’s important to note that you can make your cleaning routine easier by simply prepping your home before your Roborock heads out on a vacuuming mission. Much of your cleaning will involve pulling out foreign objects or long fibers from the underside of your vacuum – so picking up dog toys or other small objects is a great way to keep your Roborock working like new. So be sure to do a quick sweep of your home to make sure there’s nothing that can pose a threat to your trusty robot companion.

How to clean your Roborock robot vacuum

To clean your Roborock vacuum, the first thing you need to do is turn it off to prevent it from accidentally activating. With that step out of the way, here’s how to perform routine maintenance and cleaning of your robot vacuum.

Step 1: Empty the dustbin. Once it’s empty, take a paper towel and try to clean any remaining gunk out of its corners. You can use a wet cloth for any troublesome areas, but be sure to remove filters and let the dustbin dry before reinserting it.

Step 2: Empty and clean your filters. You’ll first want to lightly shake them or gently tap the side of the filters to remove large debris, then use a soft-bristle brush to remove the remaining dust. Depending on your model, you might also be able to wash filters with water (just make sure they’re dry before reinstalling).

Step 3: Clean your roller brush. This could involve cutting away large pieces of fabric that have become lodged between bristles, or it might simply mean giving it a quick wipe down with a towel to remove dust buildup. You’ll also want to check the roller brush cavity and brush guard for foreign objects and additional debris.

Step 4: Clear the rotating brush by removing any hair or fabric stuck to its bristles. Most models allow this brush to detach from the robot vacuum, making it easier to clean.

Step 5: Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the robot vacuum sensors. Do not use any sort of cleaning solution to clean these – instead, stick with a dry microfiber cloth or a slightly damp one for more challenging spots.

Step 6: Check your wheels and cut away any fabric, hair, or strings that have become tangled. You’ll also want to clean the part of the wheels that contact your carpet, as these can become dirty during extended use.

