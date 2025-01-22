Table of Contents Table of Contents Disable alarms using the Alarm switch Disable alarms using the Hatch Sleep app Snoozing and turning off the Hatch Restore 3 alarm

The Hatch Restore 3 is one of the best smart alarm clocks, offering not just heaps of useful features, but blending them into a gorgeous design that’ll look great on any nightstand. And while it can help guide you through meditations, play soothing music to help you unwind, and illuminate its face a variety of colors to mimic the sunrise, its most important feature is that of a standard alarm clock.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Hatch Restore 3

Hatch Sleep app

Thankfully, despite all these secondary features, controlling its alarm clock is simple. In fact, the Hatch Restore 3 gives you multiple ways to control its alarm clock — making it easy to enable or disable the feature whether you’re in your bedroom or away on vacation. Trying to figure out how it all works? Here’s everything you need to know about how to disable alarms on the Hatch Restore 3.

Disable alarms using the Alarm switch

If you’re looking to completely turn off your alarms before heading out on vacation, the Restore 3 makes it easy. Look on the back of the device to find an Alarm switch. Just slide this backward and your alarms will not activate. You’ll know the switch is in the right position because a small red indicator will become visible.

To activate your alarms, just slide this forward. This will make the red indicator disappear, letting you know your alarms are once again enabled. This is the fastest (and easiest) way to disable or enable alarms on the Hatch Restore 3.

However, if you realize you’ve left home for an extended period of time and forgot to turn off your alarms, Hatch gives you a second way to toggle them off.

Disable alarms using the Hatch Sleep app

You can remotely disable your Hatch Restore 3 alarms using the Hatch Sleep mobile app. This is the same app you used to create your alarms, and it’s where you’ll find all your various Routines. If you’re interested in disabling alarms on your Hatch Restore 3, follow these quick steps:

Step 1: Open the Hatch Sleep app.

Step 2: Scroll to the Wake Up section.

Step 3: Find the alarm you’d like to disable.

Step 4: Move the toggle to the Off position. Doing this will create an indicator that you have No Active Alarms.

Step 5: To restore the alarms, simply press the Show Disabled Alarms message, then find your alarm and move the toggle to the On position.

Step 6: That’s all there is to it! Just be sure not to close the app until the “Saving” notification disappears — closing the app before the settings are saved could cause them to revert to their previous state.

Snoozing and turning off the Hatch Restore 3 alarm

Beyond enabling and disabling alarms, the Hatch Restore 3 is equipped with a new Big Button. This is located on the top of your device and essentially functions as a standard snooze button. When your alarm is going off in the morning, tap this button to snooze or long-press to turn it off. And remember, you can always tap the face of the Restore 3 to see the current time — letting you know if you should press snooze or get a jumpstart on the day ahead.